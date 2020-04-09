Cowboys Newest Offer Is To One Of The Nation's Hottest Prospects

Wednesday afternoon, Oklahoma State offered a 2022 recruit out of Texas and not even 24 hours later, this recruit is amongst the hottest commodities in the country.

10 days ago, Spearman, TX product Brenen Thompson held four offers from Illinois State, Hawaii, Nebraska, and Baylor. Now Thompson holds 15 offers from SMU, Texas Tech, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, Kansas, Texas A & M, and Oklahoma State.

Thompson plays as a dual threat quarterback for Spearman but most of his offers are for slot receiver, where he projects to play at the next level. Oklahoma State is one that views him best in the slot. At 5’10 and 165 pounds with a few years to fill out and get stronger, this position is an easy vision for schools.

Thompson received a call from Coach John Wozniak on Wednesday when he was told he was receiving the offer. “I’ve been in contact recently with some of the staff.”, Thompson told me. “I could feel it coming but when he called me it was definitely exciting to get the news for sure.”

The reason Thompson is being such highly courted is his rare play-making ability with the ball in his hands. There are players who can run fast and players who can score a lot of touchdowns but that does not do Thompson justice. He is the kind of player who makes miracles out of nothing, makes seemingly impossible game breaking plays, and takes the soul out defenses.

He runs full speed one direction and a defender lunges for a tackle only to be swiping at air with Thompson nowhere in sight. He has a rare ability to stop on a dime and fully accelerate in a split second. When I watch his film, I see Lamar Jackson, the former Heisman and NFL MVP.

Thompson has self reported and Hudl has confirmed a 4.38 forty yard dash from the sophomore. I asked Thompson when he is on the field, what skills and attributes make him so special. “Making people miss me you know and when I get in space it’s hard for anyone to catch me, that’s a big part of who I am. I also feel like I do a good job of setting my teammates up for success whether it’s laying the right block or making the right read to help my guys out, I’m a big team player kind of guy.”

When young recruits get lots of offers it can sometimes be hard to be knowledgeable about all the programs interested in them so I asked Thompson what he knew about the Oklahoma State program.

“I know it’s a great program to be a part of and I know they have really good academics, which is really important to me. Honestly to even have the opportunity to learn more and find out about the program is just a blessing. Oklahoma State will definitely be one of the first schools I get up to when recruiting is opened up.”

Thompson named Alabama and Nebraska as two others but said he wants to get to as many schools as possible when he is allowed.

Even though Thompson is only 2022 and he has plenty of recruitment left, he has a general idea of when he would like to be committed by. “I have a feeling it will be in my junior year but I will make sure it’s the right fit before I do.”

Thompson is currently ranked as a mid 4 star by various recruiting networks but after his recent surge in offers and his film being circulated, I have a feeling his ranking will quickly skyrocket.

I mentioned Lamar Jackson as a comp but in Oklahoma State terms, think Tyreek Hill here.