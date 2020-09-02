SI.com
Pokes Report
2022 Oklahoma State Recruits Post And React To Newest Graphics And Communication For #LetsRide22

Marshall Levenson

12 a.m. on September 1st marked the date college coaches and recruiters can full communication with the prospects in the 2022 class as they are now juniors. 

Along with communication from these coaches comes an unthinkable amount of graphics and information being sent out to these prospects. 

With social media playing such a prominent role in recruiting these days, the first thing these prospects do is post their graphics on Twitter to show off the love they are receiving from programs. 

Every football program's recruiting staff designs a hashtag for every recruiting class to help market their class and get players to use their hashtag to spread their brand. The 2022 hashtag for Oklahoma State is now officially #LetsRide22.

Here is a look at some of the prospects posting Oklahoma State graphics:

