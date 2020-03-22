Pokes Report
Prospect Profile: One Of The Top Safeties In The Lone Star State

Marshall Levenson

Prospect Profile: Landon Hullaby

Year: 2022

Position: Safety

School: Mansfield Timberview (TX)

Notable Offers: Oklahoma State, USC, Baylor, Nebraska (14 total)

Landon Hullaby is my favorite kind of defensive back prospect because he shows the ability to play every position in the secondary. On film, he has played corner in press coverage and off coverage, he has played safety in the center field role and he has played the nickel/striker position, all with success and dominance.

No matter where he is on the field or what position he is in, he is always finding a way to disrupt or break up a play, both in the pass and run.

You won’t see Hullaby coming down with many interceptions but you won’t see many completions against him either. Even though he may not be coming down with them, he is certainly batting them away or ripping them from the receiver.

On run defense, Hullaby is very quick to recognize and diagnose plays and is very physical in his tackling. At 6’0 185 pounds, Hullaby has the size to be physical with just about every skill player he will come across. Being that he is only a sophomore at the moment, he will certainly grow over the next two years, strengthening his already well built frame.

In coverage, Hullaby is very sticky, meaning he is always on his receiver, giving them no room to breathe or seperate to make a play. He also shows a knack for using his resources to his advantage. He will often press his receiver to the sideline or use traffic in the middle of the field to put his receiver out of the play.

In a way, he is like Oklahoma State’s Jarrick Bernard who played safety last year as a sophomore but will be moving to cornerback for this upcoming season. Bernard is 6’1 200 pounds, which is where Hullaby will be by the time he is in college.

Hullaby told me that at the moment, Oklahoma State and USC are the two schools recruiting him the hardest right now.

“I talk to Coach Tim Duffie the most”, Hullaby told me. “Also Coach Gundy has come to see me a couple times at my school. I’ve got a great relationship with them, especially Coach Duffie.”

The coronavirus cancellations has messed with Hullaby’s recruitment, delaying some visits he had planned but he plans to make those up in the summer. He has visited Stillwater before and said “I love it, it’s always great when I come down with my family and friends.”

Landon told me Oklahoma State will be one of his first visits in the summer when it is allowed. He also told me he has never visited for a game but that it is at the top of list of wants for this fall.

LSU and USC are two schools he said he will be trying to visit as well in the summer. He currently holds 14 offers but will most likely finish with many more, leaving his recruitment wide open at the moment.

I have a feeling that Hullaby will finish his recruitment within 4 star status and one of the top safeties in the nation for his recruiting cycle and Oklahoma State would be getting an elite talent if they were to land him. 

