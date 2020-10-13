SI.com
Pokes Report
Aden Kelley Earns All-American Honors; Will Play In AA Game On January 9th

Marshall Levenson

STILLWATER -- One of the biggest hauls for Oklahoma State recruiting this cycle has been Aden Kelley, a dominant defensive line out of Thomas, Oklahoma. 

Tonight, Kelley, reaped his rewards of his success as he has been named an All-American.

Kelley will be playing in the All-American Bowl on NBC on January 9th in the Alamo Dome, located in San Antonio, Texas. 

The All-American Bowl on NBC is the premier high school All American game in the country. 

I spoke with Aden just moments ago following his announcement. 

"This honor is just huge man," said Kelley. "Especially being from such a small town, everyone has rallied around me and supported me throughout high school and this is another opportunity for me to feel the support of everyone around me."

Aden also added that this honor is special to him because "being named an All-American is something no one can ever take away from me."

I asked Aden if this has been a process for him or how this honor came to be for him. 

"This all happened today," he said. "I received a call today and they broke everything down for me and they sent me the edit and that was that. I'm just excited for the opportunity."

Aden also says this opportunity is one for him to learn. "Going there, I'm going to play around a lot of talented guys so its just a perfect way for me to learn and get better. This honor is great and all but I still have to go out and there and play. I just have to attack it and do what I do."

The most recent All-Americans brought to Stillwater have been Shane Illingworth and Tylan Wallace who both were members the Under Armour All American Game. To my knowledge this is the first Oklahoma State player/commit to play in the All American Bowl on NBC.

