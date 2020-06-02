Pokes Report
Our Defensive Line Hot List is Really Two Guys, One is in the Barn and the Other is Harvesting

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- When the phone answered with Thomas-Fay-Custer defensive tackle Aden Kelley on the other end of the line, I could tell he wasn't sitting on the sofa taking it easy. 

"Everything is good," Kelley told me. "I'm working wheat harvest, cutting wheat."

Kelley is a wheat cutter as he is up in the cab cutting wheat as the temperatures have kicked up and western Oklahoma has dried out a little bit over the last week making it a good time to cut what everybody is expecting to be a good wheat crop in the state this year. 

Kelley says he gets plenty of work in and then for good measure gets a little strength work in when they finally shut it down and he gets home at night. 

"I know they are going to get to doing some stuff late in June," Kelley said of his high school team and football workouts. "I know they started something today but the coaches told me that is something kind of experimental and I didn't need to be there. We've got six major farms, so I'm going to be doing this for a couple of more weeks."

Kelley has experience and he's been doing harvest for awhile in order to be a wheat cutter. 

In the fall in football, he's an experienced cutter whether it is cutting down ball carriers and quarterbacks on defense or cutting down opposing defenders blocking on the offense line for the Terriers. The 6-4, 278-pound Kelley is a devastating player on both sides of the line of scrimmage. 

Aden Kelley2
Aden Kelley has Oklahoma State in his top four and likely his final two along with TCU.Twitter (@KelleyAden)

His final four in recruiting included Oklahoma State, TCU, Iowa State, and Nebraska; but it really appears to be down to the Cowboys and the Horned Frogs and Kelley seems close and is getting plenty of time to think about it in the wheat fields.

He did not give us any kind of indication, but with Oklahoma State losing senior defensive tackle Cameron Murray and Amadou Fofana after this upcoming season the Cowboys are really looking to add one defensive tackle and Kelley is their top choice.  You can see that he is a whole lot of fun to watch play, on either side of the ball. He strength and explosion dictate that he needs to be on defense. 

Oklahoma State also wanted to add a defensive end, kind of a hybrid edge pass rusher and with linebacker Calvin Bundage a senior, the commitment of another Edmond Santa Fe standout in Collin Oliver gives the Pokes security with that position. 

We will keep an eye out on Kelley, because he is the primary objective for defensive tackle recruiting.  

Oklahoma State Details Safe Return Plan for Football

With the first phase of players arriving on campus, Oklahoma State has sent out a list detailing its safe return plan

Zach Lancaster

Report: Oklahoma State Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

Another Oklahoma State running back, Mbari Snoddy, has entered the transfer portal

Zach Lancaster

That Time of Year and This Year the Cavalcade of Preseason Football Magazines is Really Welcomed

Oklahoma State is ranked high in the top 25 and the Big 12 in Street and Smith and Athlon.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Oklahoma State has First Wave of Players Report to Campus

Oklahoma State players Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace among the first that report to campus.

Robert Allen

Chuba Sets Date on Twitter, What's It Mean?

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard announced on Twitter, 'June 11'. What does it mean?

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Athletics and Mike Gundy Release Statements on Racial Inequality

The Oklahoma State Athletic Department and head football coach Mike Gundy released statements on Sunday on racial inequality in America

Zach Lancaster

Canadian/American/Nigerian Cowboy Ogbongbemiga Tweets Profound Message

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is a very intelligent and thoughtful person that weighs in on race relations amid the George Floyd tragedy.

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Oregon State at Oklahoma State on Thursday, Sept. 3 - Will It Happen?

Oregon State is scheduled to open the 2020 football season at Oklahoma State, but with the COVID-19 pandemic will it happen?

Robert Allen

Elite Las Vegas Wideout Schedules Commitment Date

Michael Jackson III, Oklahoma State wide receiver target will be announcing his commitment on June 3rd

Marshall Levenson

Think of Sports Before You Think of Hate, I Believe It Would Help

Robert Allen of Pokes Report writes about a personal experience in sports that changed his life

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke