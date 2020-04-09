In-State Lineman Prospect Aden Kelley Uses Leverage and Strength to Dominate

Some of those recruiters may be on the offensive side of the ball and looking at the 6-3, 260-pound Kelley to be blocker over being a stopper. When you watch video of Kelley he could be on either side of the ball. The reason is he has an innate mastery of leverage on the football field and at the line of scrimmage. It doesn't hurt that he is very strong, has good feet, and good quickness.

Kelley helped Thomas-Fay-Custer to a 9-5 record and a 4-1 district mark last season as well as going deep into the playoffs. His recruiting interest is good but is likely to get even better. Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Memphis, Minnesota, Nebraska, and TCU have all offered including all three major service academies. He has a total of 19 offers at last count.

"It is going good (despite the coronavirus)," Kelley said of recruiting. He is a 4.0 student and has received interest from Yale recently. "I stay in touch with all the schools event thought they haven't been able to come in for evaluation time. They reach out and I've been in touch."

Kelley pictured in his regular number 71 while on an unofficial visit at Oklahoma State. Twitter (@KelleyAden)

Oklahoma State has been working Kelley hard in recruiting and it is a campus he has been on and he has been face-to-face with the coaches.

Kelley said he is still staying active despite not being in school.

"We are doing everything virtual," Kelley said of classes. I still work out with a cable and I have free weights. My trainer has me on a five-day workout program."

He said he misses school and all the opportunities he expected were coming with recruiting like the evaluations and the visits, both unofficial and official. He also said he is like most of the prospects that we have talked with. He is going to be patient and take his time allowing to check out his school options when the situation permits it.

"I will go with the flow. That is the way my personality really is," Kelley said. "It is something that I can't control. for the time being I will soak up the positive of recruiting."

Meanwhile, the schools that have found Kelley and his mauler-style on both offense and defense at the line of scrimmage will hope they will be able to soak him into their recruiting class for 2021.