Big Time In State Target Sets Commitment Date

Two days ago, Oklahoma State football recruiting had possibly the biggest day in program history, at least in terms of number of commits for one day. It was certainly one of the most impressive weeks as well, picking up 6 commits in 5 days.

Even after the hot wave, the fun may not be over this week.

Tulsa Union running back AJ Green has announced that he will be making his commitment on Sunday, June 14, three days from now.

Green is a major target for Oklahoma State for several reasons. The first is that his position is one they need to load up on for the future. His talents at the running back position are too good to pass up on. The second reason he is so important is the in state factor. You never want to see premium Oklahoma talent leave the state.

Oklahoma no longer poses a threat for Green due to them only recruiting him at cornerback. The biggest threat for Green is Arkansas, who some around the profession felt was leading his recruitment a few weeks ago. Oklahoma State and Arkansas were two of his first offers, offering only day apart, so both have been in this race together for quite some time.

Green has not said much about who he is leaning towards but you have to feel good about him deciding to announce just days after a record week for Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys landed two 4 star receivers, a 3 star receiver from inside the state of Oklahoma and some premium talent in the secondary along with one of Oklahoma's best offensive lineman. You also cannot forget the fairly recent commitment of 4 star Oklahoma linebacker Collin Oliver.

Could the recent haul of premium talent have persuaded Green that Stillwater is the right choice for him?

It is very possible.

This Sunday will give us our answer. I cannot say yet if I am confident for the Cowboys in this one but after the past 5 days, it makes me more confident than I have been the past few weeks.