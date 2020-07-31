Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Offer California Junior College Tight End

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State has extended an offer to an interesting tight end prospect from American River College in Sacramento, California. 

Austin Jarrard had a very good season for a freshman tight end hauling in 26 catches for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns in only 10 games.

Jarrard is also a very strong 6'4 230 pounds and if he gets in a division 1 weight program, he could put on some very nice muscle, potentially bringing his talent to new heights. 

The reason this offer is an interesting one is because of what is happening in California sports due to COVID-19. All California sports have been pushed to the spring of 2021, meaning Jarrard would not be playing football again for at least another five months. 

It is unsure whether Jarrard will be eligible to graduate this December or next summer. If it is this December, does he skip his sophomore season and enroll at a division 1 program or does he stay to play out his season and enroll next summer?

Jarrard played in a fairy balanced offensive scheme, ending the season with the third most receiving yards for the Beavers. 

Jarrard currently holds seven offers. East Carolina, Liberty, Texas Tech, UAB, UCF, and Western Kentucky are the other six schools now battling for his talents. 

There is currently no tight ends committed in the 2021 class for the Cowboys and it is almost certain that they are looking for one to be added this year. With the addition of Quentin Stewart last year and three solidified names already on the roster in Woods, Carter, and Metcalf, one name added to the room is perfect for the future. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Oklahoma State Defensive Tackle Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former Oklahoma State defensive tackle, and current Buffalo Bills defensive lineman, Vincent Taylor, has tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list this week

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops: Predicting the 2020-21 Starting Lineup

With a little more than three months before the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, let's take a look at what Oklahoma State's starting lineup could look like

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

NCAA announces new social justice initiative for athletes uniforms

Marshall Levenson

by

ZachLancaster

Edwards-Ross is Full of Surprises and When Colleges See Him at Linebacker, Look Out

Da'Shawn Edwards-Ross has moved around a lot on the girdiron but look out with him at linebacker

Robert Allen

SEC Goes Conference Games Only, What That Means? When will Gundy Meet the Media?

Big 12 Conference only one left to reveal their football plan, Media Day postponed again.

Robert Allen

by

Dick Engel

Big 12 Media Day Cancelled Again, Maybe so the Board can Meet and Decide on Football Schedule

The Big 12 now becomes the final Power Five league to decide on a football format

Robert Allen

Cowboys Extend Three New Offers To Out Of State Prospects

Oklahoma State has offered three new out of state prospects following the start up of high school camp circuits

Marshall Levenson

Two Key Areas Will Decide How Good it Gets for Pokes According to Steele

College football expert Phil Steele believes defense and Spencer Sanders improvement will be the difference for Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

One Week Away and What is Happening in the West End Zone?

Oklahoma State was working today, there were meetings going on, and anticipation toward decisions being made for football

Robert Allen

Cowboy Wrestling Mourns the Loss of Fred Davis

Oklahoma State mourns the loss of former three-time All-American and national champion wrestler, Fred Davis

Pokes Report Staff