Cowboys Offer California Junior College Tight End

Oklahoma State has extended an offer to an interesting tight end prospect from American River College in Sacramento, California.

Austin Jarrard had a very good season for a freshman tight end hauling in 26 catches for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns in only 10 games.

Jarrard is also a very strong 6'4 230 pounds and if he gets in a division 1 weight program, he could put on some very nice muscle, potentially bringing his talent to new heights.

The reason this offer is an interesting one is because of what is happening in California sports due to COVID-19. All California sports have been pushed to the spring of 2021, meaning Jarrard would not be playing football again for at least another five months.

It is unsure whether Jarrard will be eligible to graduate this December or next summer. If it is this December, does he skip his sophomore season and enroll at a division 1 program or does he stay to play out his season and enroll next summer?

Jarrard played in a fairy balanced offensive scheme, ending the season with the third most receiving yards for the Beavers.

Jarrard currently holds seven offers. East Carolina, Liberty, Texas Tech, UAB, UCF, and Western Kentucky are the other six schools now battling for his talents.

There is currently no tight ends committed in the 2021 class for the Cowboys and it is almost certain that they are looking for one to be added this year. With the addition of Quentin Stewart last year and three solidified names already on the roster in Woods, Carter, and Metcalf, one name added to the room is perfect for the future.