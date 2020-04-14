Elite Oklahoma Safety Included Oklahoma State In His Top 12

Three days ago, I wrote about the safety options Oklahoma State has in the recruiting class of 2021 and what players have interest in the program. The first prospect I wrote about was Beggs, Oklahoma standout, Kendal Daniels.

Today, Daniels announced his top 12 schools which Oklahoma State is included in.

Along with the Cowboys is Texas A & M, Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Florida State, Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia, and LSU.

Daniels holds 24 total offers and is ranked as the number 4 safety in the country by multiple major recruiting services.

Being one of the top safeties in the country will garner you lots of attention and a deep line of suitors coming for you, shown by the world class group of 12 he has released. The fact Oklahoma State is in the group shows the level of recruiting they are performing at right now.

Daniels is one of the biggest safeties you will find in the country at 6’4 and 190 pounds with room to put on muscle mass. He uses his strong and lengthy frame to break off blocks and easily wrap up ball carriers. His ball skills are among the elite, playing wide receiver for Beggs as well. The combination of his size and skill make interceptions quite easy for him, relatively speaking. He also shows an elite level of anticipation and instincts in diagnosing plays, twitching before plays feeling what is coming and exploding on the snap with accuracy and precision.

His junior season’s stat line might be the best among safeties in the nation and could probably compete for most impressive among all defenders. Daniels was responsible for 117 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 6 interceptions, 3 of which he returned for touchdowns.

His blend of size with ball skills in the back seven is as valuable as it comes. He does not have verified testing numbers for speed or athleticism but seeing that he is a basketball standout as well would tell you all you need to know on that front.

I had previously though Oklahoma State was in a great spot with Daniels is this development proves it,