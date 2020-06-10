Cowboys Land Massive Pair of Commitments In The Green Twins

BOOM!! The Cowboys have landed a special commitment! A pair of twins!

Blaine and Bryson Green, both wide receivers from Allen, TX in the class of 2021 have announced their pledges to the Cowboys via Twitter.

These are two massive gets for Mike Gundy and Kasey Dunn as they land a pair of four-star receivers.

Oklahoma State has been heavily recruiting the twins for over a year now and the hard work has finally paid off. Both twins are highly productive wideouts for the powerhouse program that is Allen.

I was able to speak with twins before their announcement to discuss their decision and the process that went into it.

"Overall it's just a great place. It's perfect for us.", said Blaine. "We have visited numerous times and every time, it just felt like home and like it was truly our family."

Blaine also said that their best relationship was with Coach Dunn, saying "That's our guy, we FaceTime with him almost every day. He's a big reason we felt so comfortable making this decision. His track record with receivers at OSU speaks for itself and we know he will not just set us up for college success, but eventually for the NFL."

"Me and my brother never have really disagreed on any school, we had our opinions and they were normally the same but with Oklahoma State it was always positive experiences and felt like home. This was a decision made by both of us and its definitely the best one for us.", said Blaine.

The twin powers are well alive in these two as well as they have nearly identical stats and measurements. Both stand at about 6’1 and weigh between 200 and 205 pounds. Blaine’s career stats are 67 catches for 1,164 yards and 12 TD’s while Bryson’s stats are 65 catches for 966 yards and 11 TD’s. To show how silly some recruiting rankings are, while one credible recruiting site has both ranked as four star prospects, two other sites have one ranked with four stars and the other with three. With one site Blaine is the four-star and with the other Bryson is the four-star.

You can read here and watch our videos and see that both are really good.

Both of them are dynamic on the field, playing both in the slot and out wide and can run a multitude of routes. While they aren't the fastest receivers you will find, they make up for it in physicality of their play and athleticism at the catch point.

Blaine told me that Coach Dunn's plan is for them to come in and play the same role they do at Allen. They will not be stuck in one spot but instead will both be moving inside and outside to gain the best matchups and opportunities on any given play.

They are also both as athletic as you will find in a receiver their ages, both recording 36 inch verticals and 4.25 shuttle times in a verified setting.

Both Blaine and Bryson hold just under 20 offers and chose the Cowboys in their final decision over the Baylor Bears and Minnesota Gophers. As I said before the difference maker here was Kasey Dunn. Daily FaceTimes and receiver production were the key focal points of this recruitment.

These are the 8th and 9th commitments for the class of 2021 for Gundy and staff, the 3rd and 4th on the offensive side of the ball, joining fellow North Dallas prospect, Jaden Nixon from Frisco Lone Star High School and Norman, OK receiver Jaden Bray.

The twins said that they are excited the recruiting process is over and were happy to finally make their decision. Blaine said they called Gundy to give him the good news and that he was very excited to hear the twins say they wanted to be Cowboys

They said Kasey Dunn though was through the roof when he heard them commit to him over FaceTime. The twins said there was no nervousness either when telling Dunn, saying they consider him to be a close friend and it felt right to finally make that call.

The wide receiver position at Oklahoma State is a famed one and last time I checked, twins usually work out at the position under Kasey Dunn. These two are very similar to Tylan and Tracin Wallace in how they carry themselves, how they play and the kind of people they are. As we all know, you can't ask for much more.

Oklahoma State fans should be very excited about the two newest additions to the 2021 class.