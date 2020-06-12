EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Oklahoma State's Newest Commitments Blaine and Bryson Green

As most of you know, I hope for the best news in Oklahoma State recruiting just as much as the next guy.

I will also admit that when I found out two weeks ago that Blaine and Bryson Green would be committing to Oklahoma State, I was ecstatic! These are two of my favorite receiver prospects in the entire country.

I had communication with them in previous months to discuss their recruitment, but today (June 12) I was able to go and see them in person, workout, and interview them about their recruiting process and what led to their commitment to Oklahoma State.

Just like any siblings, and especially twins, they cheer for each other every minute of every day but they also try to beat each other at the same time.

Blaine during a box jump in his workout at The Star in Frisco Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report

With both of them playing the same position on the field, they must split attention and notoriety, but due to their athletic abilities, they are both able to shine.

During the workout I witnessed in Frisco at the Dallas Cowboys (Star) facility, they showed off some impressive athleticism, strength, and speed. All three attributes regularly show up on video, especially in their route running, which both of them take great pride in.

The one knock they both may receive is a lack of elite straight line speed. After today I can attest that is not a concern. Both Blaine and Bryson are equipped with college ready speed.

Bryson running sprints in the workout at The Star in Frisco Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report

They told me that Kasey Dunn will be utilizing them in the same roles they are currently in at Allen High School with Bryson on the left side and Blaine on the right.

With this, they are able to give their team and offense an equal level of threat on each side. If an offense has one elite receiver, the defense can play to that with a safety bracketing off one side of the field to give support.

If you have an elite threat on both side, defenses can't cheat one way or the other. They have to stay honest.

Speaking of positive traits, both of these brothers are the definition of modest. They are not the showboat type. They show up, they get their work in, and they just happen to be two of the best at what they do in the Texas high school ranks. Two of the best in the nation for that matter.

They are extremely hard workers and know what they want out of football. Both of them have spoken of Kasey Dunn's ability to develop receivers into NFL talents and they want to be a part of that progression and tradition.

Blaine running sprints in the workout at The Star in Frisco Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report

Their older brother set the example for them in terms of what it took to reach the division one level, currently playing at University of Minnesota. The Gophers were also one of the final teams in the twins recruitment.

The twins told me though after the interview that the final school against Oklahoma State was actually Mississippi State. The family aspect of the Cowboys and the proven coaching staff were the two deciding factors.

Something else that Cowboy fans will enjoy as Bryson pointed out in the interview, "we're the type of people that if we commit somewhere, it's done."