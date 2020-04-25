Kasey Dunn has shown to be doing a fantastic job in recruiting wide receivers in the class of 2021, as usual. Multiple high level prospects have publicly listed Oklahoma State as a top school in their recruitment and today confirmed two more names to that list.

This time it comes in a true pair…. twins.

Blaine and Bryson Green, both 4 star receivers from the national powerhouse, Allen High School, went to twitter to announce their identical top 10’s.

Along with Oklahoma State in the list is Auburn, Michigan State, Nebraska, Baylor, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, Mississippi, State, and North Carolina.

Oklahoma State has been recruiting the twins for quite some time now, earning their offers a little over one year ago, however they took their first visit to campus in March of 2018. They have always thought of Oklahoma State as a major contender in their recruitment and today's announcement continues that trend.

Both prospects are dynamic athletes with both of them standing around 6’1 - 6’2 and just above 200 pounds.

Allen High School is one of the best programs in the nation and Blaine and Bryson have both been multi year starters, not an easy task as an Allen Eagle. Both prospects have position versatility, moving inside and outside the formation.

They can run a multitude of routes and make tough catches look easy. They are very similar in how they play which makes it very difficult for defenses to adjust to two of the same players on the field.

It is expected that they will go to school together and Oklahoma State is fully invested into that plan.

Oklahoma State, Baylor and Minnesota look to be the three teams most likely to land their services. The appeal of OSU stems from the long time connection and wide receiver success. The Baylor appeal comes from very good relationships on that staff and that its an in state school and not too far from home. Minnesota is obviously not close to home but it is where their older brother is a receiver so there is a strong family connection and familiarity.

Kasey Dunn will remain high on the twins and sits in a very good position to land the dangerous duo.