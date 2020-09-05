Younger Presley Off to Typical Football Start in that Family as Bixby Beats Jenks 42-35

BIXBY -- Oklahoma State fans are anxiously awaiting the debut next Saturday of Bixby standout and 2019's Oklahoma High School Offensive Player of the Year in Brennan Presley. The Oklahoma State freshman slot and kick returner had 232 recpetions for 3,448-yards and 40 touchdowns in high school that included back-to-back Class 6A-II State Championships for the Spartans. Now, the older Presley brings his talents to the Cowboys. His younger brother, Braylin, is off to a hot start in his junior year at Bixby, but can't wait to see his older brother start his college career.

"I'm very anxious and I know wherever he is, NFL, college, high school, that he is going do his thing and ball out, play his game," Braylin said of his older brother Brennan. "I'm not nervous because I know whatever he does he's going to ball out and play his game."

We had to give Braylin some time to collect himself on Friday night as Bixby ran their Oklahoma best high school active win streak to 27-games with an exciting come from behind 42-35 win over Class 6A-I neighbor Jenks. The game turned in the late second quarter on three touchdowns in three minutes that was sparked by a Presley 53-yard kickoff return to set up one of those touchdowns.

"We got ourselves back in the game and took the lead there right before the half (28-21) and we were able to hang on right there at the end," said a masked up and almost out of breath Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery.

Montgomery didn't have to wait long to be asked about Presley, who was the obvious focus all night of the Jenks defense. A Jenks team that had lost to Bixby armed with both of the Presleys last season 57-7.

"He's a special player and I think everbody understands that we are going to try to get him the ball and when we do good things happen," Montgomery said of Presley. "That's a good defense over there and it was a little more difficult to come by than other times."

Braylin Presley recognized that after his 252-yards and four touchdowns in the 34-0 opening win over Tulsa Union last week that he was going to be a marked man. Honestly, any player named Presley at Bixby is going to be a marked man. It is just at 5-6 and 160-pounds, Presley is hard to find and get ahold of. Jenks did a really good job early.

"They did, they came out hard, harder than we did and we didn't set the tempo and didn't have a good first quarter." added Presley, who got hit pretty hard a few times by the Trojans defense. "Ultimately, we got together and we played the game that Bixby plays. We had to be fast and we had to be physical, we had to play tempo. That's what we did and we got the win."

To defenders, Braylin Presley is like he is in this picture, a blur. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

In two weeks Braylin Presley has 496-yards and seven touchdowns. He is lightning fast and equally as dangerous taking an handoff and maybe even more so when he catches a pass on the perimater. Either way, he gives credit to the big guys.

"Yeah, you know it comes with a lot of work and all the credit to all five (offensive) linemen," said a humble Presley, who as a sophomore had 1,386-yards rushing and 21 touchdowns along with two punt returns for scores. "Kellen Thompson, Cole Conley, Josh Stephens, Cody Paschal, Justin Jeffers. They work their butts off all week, so we can come out on Friday night and work our butts off and score these touchdowns.

"It's all exciting just being able to help the team get the win," Presley said of rushing or receiving and you could include special teams too. "We have great coaches with the scheme with Coach Snider and Coach Montgomery. Where they put me, I'm always happy to play."

In recruiting, Presley already has offers from Kansas, Memphis, New Mexico, and William and Mary. You know that Oklahoma State has to be eyeballing him. Bixby has two weeks off and then at least three Oklahoma State coaches will get a full view of Presley as Bixby will play Stillwater, the team they've beaten in the last two 6A-II Championship Games. Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, cowboy backs coach Jason McEndoo, and defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements all have sons that play for Stillwater and they will be at the game.