Cale Cabbiness Has Some Relatives Investing in Orange

STILLWATER -- Tommy Tubbs answered the phone in an excited voice and quickly turned to an issue for he and his family for next football season. It seems they don't have a lot of Posse points for prime seat locations in Boone Pickens Stadium.

"I told some of my Oklahoma State friends today that I need their help to get good seats," Tubbs said. "They told me the seats wouldn't be as big a problem as getting a prime tailgate location."

Tommy Tubbs, far left, and Billy Tubbs, in the middle, with former players are repspectively, the uncle and granddad to new Cowboy walk-on receiver Cale Cabbiness. Twitter

The question begs as to why the former Oklahoma Sooners basketball guard and former assistant coach to his father, longtime and very successful University of Oklahoma basketball head coach Billy Tubbs, is looking for football season tickets in Stillwater.

Cale Cabbiness, the talented receiver for the Norman North Timber Wolves, made his decision to bypass several scholarship offers in order to be a preferred walk-on for Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State.

"On my visit to campus, I fell in love with the campus and the coaches," Cabbiness, who mother Taylor is a former Oklahoma pom. Coach Dunn is amazing and I just feel that I can call Oklahoma State home. My mom supports me and told me whatever school I go to she will be there be behind me."

Cabbiness is 6-2, 180-pounds and earned honorable mention All-Big City honors this season for a Norman North team that struggled with scoring at times. Cabbiness had 22 receptions for 400-yards and six touchdowns including a 69-yard scoring play. A three-sport athlete, football has developed into his favorite.

I saw him this summer at Oklahoma State's "Show" camp and he showed out well. He has the size and the athletic ability. His granddad Billy Tubbs was there and spent some time talking with Coach Gundy. The proud granddad in his best Billy Tubbs voice told me, "Robert, I think he really wants to go here and I guess I'm going to be wearing some orange."

"I know I can be competitive and I will do whatever is asked out of me," Cabbiness told me.

Now, this orange situation is a not just a problem for granddad, but just about everybody.

"Not too much," Cale answered when I asked him if he had much orange in his closet. "My family really hasn't worn much orange."

"Yeah, I have lots of black, but I'm going to have to buy some orange," Tommy Tubbs laughed. "I'll do it though, we're all really proud of Cale and it's an exciting time and I know he will go in there and make a good impression."

Yeah, I can't wait to see it. Here come the Tubbs family walking into Boone Pickens Stadium with their orange on. That will be a sight to see.

I loved hearing Tommy Tubbs answer the phone, "Pistols Firing."