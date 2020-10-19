SI.com
Pokes Report
One Of Top JUCO Offensive Linemen Caleb Etienne Includes Cowboys In Final Three

Marshall Levenson

One of the more important positions in the 2021 recruiting class for Oklahoma State is the offensive line. 

As of now, the Cowboys have two commits on the offensive line in Logan Nobles and Silas Barr, both of which are considered three star prospects. 

A third pledge may be in the wings with Butler C.C. offensive tackle Caleb Etienne, who announced his final three, including the Cowboys. 

 

Joining them in the list are Texas Tech and Houston. 

In the post, Etienne also announced his commitment date is officially set for Dec. 12.

Etienne, who decided to go the junior college route out of Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, is 6'8 and 310 pounds. The massive prospect has 12 total offers to date. 

Etienne, who attended Fort Scott C.C. before transferring to Butler C.C. is ranked by many as the No. 2 offensive tackles at the junior college level. The No. 1 prospect at the position is Jordan Moko, who Oklahoma State is also heavily pursuing. 

I feel Oklahoma State has an advantage in this recruitment for several reasons. One being the level of which the Cowboys are playing at right now, especially with multiple NFL prospects currently on the offensive line. 

The biggest reason though is Charlie Dickey, the Cowboys offensive line coach who is regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the nation. He has also shown a prowess the last two years on the recruiting front.

There are two months remaining in Etienne's recruitment but I like where the Cowboys have themselves.

