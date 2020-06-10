Cowboys Pick Up Another Defensive Commitment with Cam Smith

Oklahoma State picked up their sixth pledge in the class of 2021 and their fifth on the defensive side when Braswell High School two-way standout Cam Smith released a video on Twitter detailing his commitment to Oklahoma State. Smith had 16 scholarship offers and many of them were for the offensive side of the ball at wide receiver where he has been outstanding.

Pokes Report's Marshall Levenson was with Smith during the filming of his commitment video and was able to speak with him about his decision.

"I feel pretty strong about my decision.", said Smith. "I feel like this is the best place for me and my family and my career going forward." Smith also noted that the relationship with the coaching staff and his family helped him make his decision, saying that "it just felt right. It felt like family."

Smith was first-team All-District 7-5A DII last season at wide receiver and at cornerback. On offense he caught 76 passes for 1,259-yards and 15 touchdowns. He was also All-Denton County in the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Watching Smith on offense, he has excellent speed being a three-sport athlete where he runs the 200 meters, long jumps, triple jumps, and runs in the relays in track along with playing basketball. Therefore he has all kinds of crazy ball skills and excellent hands in catching the ball. His reaction and skills to create space between him and the defender also show up big on video.

When asked what Smith thought his best attributes or skills were he said, "My size, my length, I don't really see many guys as long as me that can move like me. I think that's what really sets me apart."

Now, reverse it and those same skills are what makes him just as good as a pass defender . Top that off with his offensive experience playing in to help his ability in reading routes, route concepts, and most important, route combinations. He has two interceptions on video from last season where he simply gets to the spot the quarterback is throwing to before the receiver does.

Cam Smith looking to make a tackle last season on defense. Denton Record-Chronicle

He also returns punts and kicks and had one punt return that plays out with him getting a head start on the defense for 20-yards but then as he returns the ball into the traffic of the coverage, his vision is so good he finishes the return going 58-yards for the touchdown.

Smith was also a first-team All-District receiver as a sophomore with 38 receptions for 444-yards and a pair of touchdowns. His explosion is the difference along with learning the game even more. His coaches say he studies and is not just a talented athlete, but he loves the game.

The 6-1, 170-pound speedster had offers from the likes of Boise State, Kansas State, North Texas, Northwestern, SMU, Tulsa, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Wyoming as well as others.

Smith said in the interview that Mike Gundy was "really down to earth and straight up and we like that" and that this was one the main reasons he chose Oklahoma State over his other offers.

He joins Edmond Santa Fe defensive end/linebacker Collin Oliver, Muskogee safety Ty Williams, Louisiana linebacker Kolbe Fields, and one of his rivals, Raymond Guy II from Red Oak as players committed on defense in the 2021 class. It is interesting as both Smith and Gay are offensive players that will be exclusive on defense in college. The two have competed directly against each other.

Last season, Braswell (9-3/7-1) lost to Red Oak in the playoffs 35-30 and both Smith and Guy caught touchdown passes. Smith caught a 30-yard touchdown pass and had five receptions for 93-yards. Guy caught a 59-yard touchdown pass and had five receptions for 106-yards.

Cam said that he is glad this process is over and that his family is excited as well and just can’t wait to see him play.