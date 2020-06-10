Pokes Report
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Newest Cowboy Commit Cam Smith

Marshall Levenson

Braswell wide receiver turned cornerback Cam Smith has announced his commitment to Oklahoma State via a video on Twitter.

Well, before this happened, due to my proximity and relationship with Cam, I was able to be with him and his family during the filming of his commitment video.

While there I was able to interview Cam to get the details on what led to his commitment. 

Before that though I was actually able to watch Cam in a workout with a personal trainer where he went through mainly wide receiver drills but incorporated skills used by players on both sides of the ball. 

fullsizeoutput_215a
Cam Smith (middle) during a workout in Prosper, TX the day of his commitment video filmingMarshall Levenson - Pokes Report

Cam showed great athleticism and body control during the workout, the main attribute I feel will ensure a smooth transition to defensive back when he arrives in Stillwater next year. 

He also showed strong hands and fluid hips, a much needed tool in the secondary. 

Cam follows a theme in this recruiting class for the Cowboys: ultra versatility matched with speed. Several prospects currently committed play multiple positions on the field and are feared by opponents for their speed. Cam Smith is one of these players. 

fullsizeoutput_215d
Cam Smith during a workout in Prosper, TX the day of his commitment video filmingMarshall Levenson - Pokes Report

After his workout, Cam and his family headed over to his own school of Braswell, where he would switch clothes to a bright orange Oklahoma State shirt. 

He would cover it up with a hoodie though for video unveiling purposes. 

I was lucky enough to join him in this process which was quite funny to witness. I am not sure if Cam will admit it but it did take him quite a few takes to get the right words out of his mouth. It was a moment he, his family and I laughed about for quite a while. 

fullsizeoutput_2152
Cam trying to calm himself down during his commitment videoMarshall Levenson - Pokes Report

It was cool to see how nervous he was, knowing what this decision was meaning to his life... he wanted it to be perfect. 

After Cam and his family got the perfect take, I interviewed him to understand what all went into his decision and how it came to be. For this video, he was much less nervous and gave some great answers. 

He described to me the relationship the coaching staff had with his family and how that helped him make his decision much easier. 

Cam also detailed how he feels his transition to the defensive side of the ball will go and any struggles that may come with it. 

One of the best quotes he gave was towards the end when he mentions that what separated the Cowboys from others was Mike Gundy's demeanor. Cam said he was 'really down to earth and straight up". This matched with his relationship with Coach Duffie made his decision a no brainer, saying "it just felt right." 

Cam Smith is a very hard worker and a very humble young man. Oklahoma State fans may not see Smith play in the orange and black for a while but this is exactly the type of player primed to be a fan favorite. 

BONUS: 4 seconds of Cam talking to a wall to hype himself up for the video... HAHA

