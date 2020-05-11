Gundy and Cowboys May Have Found Their Future Kicker and Punter in Southmoore's Little

STILLWATER -- The NCAA rules allow head coaches, assistant coaches, and football support staff to go to unlimited high school games that their sons are playing in. Otherwise, there are restrictions on how many times a coach can see a school play. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and cowboy backs coach Jason McEndoo have the opportunity to see all of Stillwater's games and that means all the opponents. Oklahoma State offered Southmoore kicker and punter Cameron Little on May 11, but that offer was likely in the works since last fall.

It wasn't a highlight for the 1-9 Sabercats, but they lost to Stillwater 66-0. In that game Little was under pressure all night to try and get Southmoore some field position and he did his part. Little punted over a dozen times in the game and averaged close to 45-yards and over four seconds of hang time on the night. That stuck in the memory of a couple of coaches watching their sons playing for the Pioneers. Little remained competitive all season even when the Sabercats weren't.

"Yeah, I knew Coach Gundy was watching and I did kick pretty well that night," Little told Pokes Report on the phone. "My mom is a huge Oklahoma State fan and she's really excited. The special teams coach called me on Friday and ask me to wait until Monday to put it out on social media, but it was fun for my mom with Mother's Day. I've grown up in Oklahoma City and I've been around OU and OSU."

Cameron Little on the sidelines during a Southmoore game. Twitter (@cameronglittle)

Little finished with enough accomplishments to be All-State, but often the punter or kicker spots will go to talented players at other positions that also punt or kick. Still, Little was second-team All-State in the Tulsa World, honorable mention All-State in The Oklahoman, and second-team All Big-City in The Oklahoman. The nearby and rival Norman Transcript named him their Special Teams Player of the Year.

The 6-0, 160-pound two-sport athlete that also kicks the ball around on the soccer pitch, finished his junior season with five-of-seven on field goals and a long of 46-yards. Little was perfect on PATs with 14-of-14. He kicked off 26 times and 20 of those were touch backs. Maybe most impressive he averaged 40.3-yards on punts with way too many he had to kick and his long was 65-yards. He also had nine of his punts downed inside 20-yard-line.

He is Kohl's Kicking's number two kicking prospect and number five punting prospect. The instructional and camp kicking group held a mid-winter event in Texas and while he was stout on his field goals and kickoffs, Little averaged 47.2-yards and 4.27-seconds of hang time on his punts. Included in his 10 punts were three over 50-yards and six over 45-yards. All but three had a hang time over four seconds.

Little's other offers are from Air Force, Army, Navy, and Nevada and now Oklahoma State.

"This is a big deal," Little said talking really fast. "This is my first big offer and I think this could cause (recruiting) to really take off. I've heard from Arkansas, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Rutgers, USC and they want me as a punter, Texas a little, and Michigan State. OU has talked to me and they want me more as a punter. Oklahoma State as a kicker and punter. I'd like to do all three (field goal/PAT, kickoffs, and punting) before I'm through because I think I can do all three."

Little told me he wants to major in Business and that will help Oklahoma State as they have a very good school in the Spears School of Business. His mom did get her undergrad and master's degrees at Oklahoma State. His dad got his undergrad at Oklahoma and his master's at Washington University in St. Louis.

He wants to make his decision on a school by July or the latest before the start of next season. Right now, He is revved up pretty good after the Oklahoma State offer.