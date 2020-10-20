SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Major Cowboy Running Back Target CamRon Valdez Has Set His Commitment Date

Marshall Levenson

CamRon Valdez has been atop the Oklahoma State recruiting board for quite a while now and his recruitment is now coming to a close. 

The Rockdale, TX standout announced on Twitter that he will be committing on Saturday October 24 at 2 p.m.

  

For quite a while it has seemed that Oklahoma State and Texas Tech were the leaders in his recruitment to receive his commitment. Nothing has changed on that front and is believed to be his final two. 

Oklahoma State was originally scheduled to be Valdez' first official visit back on April 17th for OSU's spring game, but COVID-19 canceled those plans. 

Valdez was adamant about not making a decision in his recruitment until he visited all of the schools he was interested in. However, since the NCAA canceled all recruitment visits for 2020, he was forced to go about his recruitment a different way. 

Valdez did, however, visit campus in February before all visits were shut down, so he is not a stranger to Stillwater. 

When looking at his two potential suitors, Oklahoma State has obviously had the better season. Something interesting to point out though is that the Cowboys already have one running back committed in the 2021 class while Texas Tech does not. 

Although, the current commit, Jaden Nixon, has a completely different play style than Valdez, which is surely a recruiting point from the Cowboy staff. 

In his three year starting varsity career, Valdez has amassed 3,636 rushing yards and 60 touchdowns on 438 carries. 

He has also 366 career receiving yards with 3 touchdowns on 22 receptions. 

This year, in only seven games, Valdez has rushed for 906 yards on 106 carries with 15 touchdowns. He boasts a whopping 117.3 yards per game in his career. Valdez is considered by many to be a 4 star prospect.

His commitment will come just 30 minutes before the #6 Cowboys kickoff as they take on #17 Iowa State. 

Saturday has a chance to be a stellar day for the Oklahoma State program, starting at 2 o'clock with his announcement. 

Valdez keeps his recruitment close to the vest, but Oklahoma State is certainly in the thick of this one. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

History of Pokes and Cyclones This Decade Has Been Close, Touchdowns over Field Goals a Key

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell know their game Saturday will be close.

Robert Allen

by

KCGermann2654

Iowa State's Unique Tight End Attack vs. Oklahoma State Aggressive Defense

Oklahoma State and Iowa State meet as one of the early battles of best in the Big 12 football

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Pokes in the NFL: Week 6

A look at the former Oklahoma State Cowboy football players currently in the NFL.

Zach Lancaster

Mike Boynton Named in The Athletic's Top-40 Under 40 List

Oklahoma State basketball head coach Mike Boynton has been named to The Athletic's Top-40 Under 40 list, a list comprised of the best and brightest in college basketball.

Zach Lancaster

Game Details for Oklahoma State's Halloween Showdown with Texas

Game details for Oklahoma State's Halloween showdown with Texas have been announced by the Big 12.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

One Of Top JUCO Offensive Linemen Caleb Etienne Includes Cowboys In Final Three

Butler C.C. offensive lineman includes Oklahoma State in his final three along with Houston and Texas Tech

Marshall Levenson

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cyclones Defense is also an Attention Getter for Cowboys

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy discusses the Iowa State defense and how successful it has been.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Having Two Talented Quarterbacks Forces Iowa State to Plan for Both

With an extra, unplanned open week, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has had ample time to get back to full health. However, the play of Illingworth this season has forced opposing teams to have to prepare for two different quarterbacks.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State Updates COVID-19 Numbers; Zero Active Cases in Athletic Department

Oklahoma State athletics updated the weekly COVID-19 numbers on Monday and there are zero active cases within the athletic department as of Oct. 18.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

2021 Texas Linebacker Features Oklahoma State In Newly Released Top Three

2021 Pleasant Grove linebacker Nickolas Martin names Oklahoma State in top three

Marshall Levenson

by

Kansas cowboy