Major Cowboy Running Back Target CamRon Valdez Has Set His Commitment Date

CamRon Valdez has been atop the Oklahoma State recruiting board for quite a while now and his recruitment is now coming to a close.

The Rockdale, TX standout announced on Twitter that he will be committing on Saturday October 24 at 2 p.m.

For quite a while it has seemed that Oklahoma State and Texas Tech were the leaders in his recruitment to receive his commitment. Nothing has changed on that front and is believed to be his final two.

Oklahoma State was originally scheduled to be Valdez' first official visit back on April 17th for OSU's spring game, but COVID-19 canceled those plans.

Valdez was adamant about not making a decision in his recruitment until he visited all of the schools he was interested in. However, since the NCAA canceled all recruitment visits for 2020, he was forced to go about his recruitment a different way.

Valdez did, however, visit campus in February before all visits were shut down, so he is not a stranger to Stillwater.

When looking at his two potential suitors, Oklahoma State has obviously had the better season. Something interesting to point out though is that the Cowboys already have one running back committed in the 2021 class while Texas Tech does not.

Although, the current commit, Jaden Nixon, has a completely different play style than Valdez, which is surely a recruiting point from the Cowboy staff.

In his three year starting varsity career, Valdez has amassed 3,636 rushing yards and 60 touchdowns on 438 carries.

He has also 366 career receiving yards with 3 touchdowns on 22 receptions.

This year, in only seven games, Valdez has rushed for 906 yards on 106 carries with 15 touchdowns. He boasts a whopping 117.3 yards per game in his career. Valdez is considered by many to be a 4 star prospect.

His commitment will come just 30 minutes before the #6 Cowboys kickoff as they take on #17 Iowa State.

Saturday has a chance to be a stellar day for the Oklahoma State program, starting at 2 o'clock with his announcement.

Valdez keeps his recruitment close to the vest, but Oklahoma State is certainly in the thick of this one.