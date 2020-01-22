Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Sits At The Top For 4 Star Texas Running Back

Marshall Levenson

Over the past few days, I have detailed several top recruits with exclusive interviews from each of them. This one comes from a position group that has become a fairly hot topic in Stillwater… running back.

At this past Saturday’s junior day, the Oklahoma State coaching staff played host to 4 star Texas running back, Cam’Ron Valdez, who also happened to be the only running back visiting campus.

Valdez, a 5’9” 180 pound workhorse for Rockdale (TX) high school was named the District 10-3A-I Offensive MVP as a junior in 2019.

In 10 games, Valdez ran for 1,697 yards with 26 touchdowns, proving to be one of the best running backs in Texas. He also added 7 receptions for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns in the passing game.

I had a discussion with Valdez to breakdown his thoughts on the visit and what makes him such a dynamic playmaker.

“The tour was straight, it was way more than I expected and I really ended up liking it a lot,” Valdez said about his visit. I asked Cam’Ron what impressed him most about the visit and he replied “The percentage to be successful and the plans they had for me for life after football.”

I have talked to numerous recruits that were on campus for this junior day event, and nearly all of them described how detailed the staff was with the plan for life after football. It really went over well with the parents of the recruits and seems to be a major recruiting tactic the staff is trying to take advantage of to try and persuade the families as much as the players.

Valdez told me he spent his entire visit with running backs coach John Wozniak.

“I see Coach Woz as a mentor and as someone who can stay on my tail,” Valdez said. He thinks I fit perfectly into the offense, which I do as well. It also meant a lot to me that I was the only running back he had there too. That really opened my eyes.”

I asked Valdez if he could describe his playstyle and he said he was a “multi-back”. He added that he can both “run and catch the ball” at a high level and that he compares himself to Alvin Kamara.

I also think a good comparison for him is Kansas star tailback, Pooka Williams, who ironically has been given the nickname “Baby Kamara”.

A few weeks ago in a text exchange, Valdez told me he thought of Oklahoma State as “RBU” or “running back university, a slang term given to schools known for producing talent at a certain position.

Valdez has said he will be visiting multiple programs this spring, including TCU and Texas Tech this upcoming weekend. However, Oklahoma State fans should not worry. At the end of our discussion Cam’Ron told me some very important information.

“This visit puts Oklahoma State at the top.”

The national coverage Chuba Hubbard has gotten and this strong recruiting visit are seeming to pay off in the pursuit for Valdez. Oklahoma State sits at the top for him and I don’t expect them to move. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuba Hubbard: 'We're Bringing a National Championship to Stillwater'

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard got the crowd at Tuesday's pep rally hyped up with one sentence.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Cowboys' Skid Continues, Fall 89-82 to Iowa State

Oklahoma State drops to 0-6 in Big 12 play as they lose to Iowa State 89-82 in Ames.

Zach Lancaster

Tyrell Alexander Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State graduate senior Tyrell Alexander goes in the transfer portal

Robert Allen

Gundy Comfortable at Pep Rally Talking 2020 Run Because He's Seen It Before

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy believes his team is talented enough to make a run at a conference and maybe a CFP championship.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Football in a Recruiting Frenzy

Oklahoma State football held a successful junior day and an update on Cowboys football recruiting

Robert Allen

by

scottsdalepoke

Chuba and Amen Together as Cowboys to the End

Running back Chuba Hubbard and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga have had a relationship since one recruited the other to Oklahoma State and now they will finish at OSU together.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Have a Chance of Turning Things Around Against Iowa State

Game details for Oklahoma State's showdown against Iowa State on the road in Ames.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Make Offers, Entertain Prospects with First of Back-to-Back Junior Days

Oklahoma State football welcomed the likes of CamRon Valdez and Jaeden Roberts along with a lot of other talented football prospects for Junior Day

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Five Expectations from OC Kasey Dunn Calling Plays

New offensive coordinator and play caller Kasey Dunn should add some variety and surprise to the Oklahoma State offense.

Robert Allen

by

Spud the Poke

McCray Catches Trio of Passes in East-West Shrine Game and Ammendola Kicks in NFLPA Game

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray caught three passes in the East-West Shrine Game

Robert Allen

by

CowboyKip