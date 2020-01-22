Oklahoma State Sits At The Top For 4 Star Texas Running Back

Over the past few days, I have detailed several top recruits with exclusive interviews from each of them. This one comes from a position group that has become a fairly hot topic in Stillwater… running back.

At this past Saturday’s junior day, the Oklahoma State coaching staff played host to 4 star Texas running back, Cam’Ron Valdez, who also happened to be the only running back visiting campus.

Valdez, a 5’9” 180 pound workhorse for Rockdale (TX) high school was named the District 10-3A-I Offensive MVP as a junior in 2019.

In 10 games, Valdez ran for 1,697 yards with 26 touchdowns, proving to be one of the best running backs in Texas. He also added 7 receptions for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns in the passing game.

I had a discussion with Valdez to breakdown his thoughts on the visit and what makes him such a dynamic playmaker.

“The tour was straight, it was way more than I expected and I really ended up liking it a lot,” Valdez said about his visit. I asked Cam’Ron what impressed him most about the visit and he replied “The percentage to be successful and the plans they had for me for life after football.”

I have talked to numerous recruits that were on campus for this junior day event, and nearly all of them described how detailed the staff was with the plan for life after football. It really went over well with the parents of the recruits and seems to be a major recruiting tactic the staff is trying to take advantage of to try and persuade the families as much as the players.

Valdez told me he spent his entire visit with running backs coach John Wozniak.

“I see Coach Woz as a mentor and as someone who can stay on my tail,” Valdez said. He thinks I fit perfectly into the offense, which I do as well. It also meant a lot to me that I was the only running back he had there too. That really opened my eyes.”

I asked Valdez if he could describe his playstyle and he said he was a “multi-back”. He added that he can both “run and catch the ball” at a high level and that he compares himself to Alvin Kamara.

I also think a good comparison for him is Kansas star tailback, Pooka Williams, who ironically has been given the nickname “Baby Kamara”.

A few weeks ago in a text exchange, Valdez told me he thought of Oklahoma State as “RBU” or “running back university, a slang term given to schools known for producing talent at a certain position.

Valdez has said he will be visiting multiple programs this spring, including TCU and Texas Tech this upcoming weekend. However, Oklahoma State fans should not worry. At the end of our discussion Cam’Ron told me some very important information.

“This visit puts Oklahoma State at the top.”

The national coverage Chuba Hubbard has gotten and this strong recruiting visit are seeming to pay off in the pursuit for Valdez. Oklahoma State sits at the top for him and I don’t expect them to move.