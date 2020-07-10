One Of Texas’ Best Names Cowboys In Final 7

One of the most interesting recruitments for the Oklahoma State staff during the 2021 cycle has been Rockdale, TX running back CamRon Valdez.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic recruiting restrictions, Valdez was scheduled to officially visit the Cowboys on April 18th for the spring game, what was also supposed to be his first overall official visit.

Then after the first set of delays, his visit date was moved to May 1. As we all know this was canceled as well. Why this is so important is that Valdez has remained adamant about taking all of his visits before making his commitment.

Along with the Cowboys, Valdez had officials locked in with Utah and Texas Tech.

Although, he has not been able to make visits, he has still been forming relationships and continuing his recruitment. Now, he has released his top 7 in his recruitment.

The Cowboys have made the cut as was expected for them.

Joining them in the list is Utah, Texas Tech…

Valdez is a very sought after prospect, holding 24 offers and being ranked as one of the top running backs in the state of Texas. He is adequate size at 5’10 and just under 190 pounds.

His best attribute on the field is his speed. He was a member of the state ranked Rockdale track team where he clocked a 10.7 split in the 4x1 and a 21.7 in the 4x2.

His accolades have already started to rack up, winning the District 10-3A-I Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in 2018 and the District 10-3A-I Offensive MVP as a junior in 2019.

Oklahoma State is in a great position to land the eventual commitment of Valdez and I currently have the Cowboys as my pick.

Valdez recently told me he will sign in December and is currently planning on being a 2021 summer enrollee.

The Cowboys already have one running back committed in 2021 in Jaden Nixon but the tandem of these two would be one of the top threats in the Big 12 for a very long time.