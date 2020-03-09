Major 2021 Running Back Target Reschedules Official Visit

College football official visit season is approaching quickly for the class of 2021 with OV’s will start mid April with Oklahoma State hosting their visit round of visitors the weekend of April 17th-19th.

This weekend is the same weekend as the OSU spring game which will be held on Saturday, April 18th. There will be a mix of official and unofficial visitors on campus at the game coming from the 2021, 2022, and 2023 classes.

One of the biggest names that was expected to be taking an official visit for that weekend was Rockdale (TX) running back, CamRon Valdez.

However, Valdez informed me today that he has rescheduled the visit to May 1-3 because the original date was the night of his schools prom.

The Rockdale product also told me that he has official visits locked in to Texas Tech and Utah, both of which will take place in the summer. Oklahoma State will still be his first official visit, a perfect opportunity for the staff and coaches to leave a lasting impression on the 5’10” 187 pound tail back.

At his size with room to bulk up, Valdez is a very hot commodity in this class at his position. Especially when you match his build with his speed, it will leave coaches drooling. His speed is validated and proven in him being a key piece of his state ranked Rockdale track team.

Valdez reported to me that he posted a 10.7 split in the 4x1 relay and a 21.7 split in the 4x2 relay, both of which are among the best in the state on the track and easily translate to the gridiron as seen on tape.

Valdez is one of the biggest targets for this Oklahoma State recruiting class, if not the biggest. Running back is a major need in this cycle after not taking one for the 2020 class. With Chuba Hubbard, LD Brown, and Dezmon Jackson all leaving at the end of this upcoming season, Deondrick Glass is currently the only scholarship running back on the roster for 2021, although there are some very talented walk ons already in the program.

CamRon has already been on campus before for a junior day event, a visit he loved. He was the only running back on the visit for Coach Wozniak which caught Valdez’s eye. “He thinks I fit perfectly into their offense, which I do as well. It also means a lot when you're the only running back there too. That really opened my eyes.”

Valdez has also told me on many occasions that he sees Oklahoma State as “RBU” or “running back university”. He has also added the Oklahoma State is at the top of his recruitment right now. I expect this trend to continue, especially with the impressive recruiting from Charlie Dickey on the offensive line. Several high level lineman are very high on OSU, something that is important to Valdez, as it should be for a running back.

Regardless of what happens in the next few weeks with recruiting, May 1-3 will be three of the most important days for the 2021 class for the coaches and staff here in Stillwater. The red carpet will be unrolled for Valdez with the hopes of leaving Valdez with no questions or worries.