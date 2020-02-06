One of Texas' Top Running Backs Updates His Official Visit Plans To Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State recruiting efforts have already shown to be beneficial, landing a few pieces late in this 2020 class and already securing some commitments in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Well, the fruits of their labor keep coming, as Oklahoma State is close to locking in an official visit with one of their top 2021 targets, Rockdale running back, Camron Valdez.

Valdez tells me he has plans for an official visit in April, which most likely will be his first official visit of the five he is allotted.

Valdez was recently on campus, January 20th for the first junior day the Oklahoma State coaches held, where Valdez said he had a great time. He mentioned to me that he particularly appreciated that he was the only running back on campus that weekend, proving to him that he was a priority in this class.

Another big part of his visit was the time he spent with running backs coach John Wozniak.

“I see Coach Woz as a mentor and as someone who can stay on my tail,” Valdez said. He thinks I fit perfectly into the offense, which I do as well.”

It is not hard to imagine Valdez playing in this Oklahoma State offense when you look at his tape and his numbers.

In 10 games, Valdez ran for 1,697 yards with 26 touchdowns, proving to be one of the best running backs in Texas. He also added 7 receptions for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns in the passing game.

If you put him behind the new group of linemen Oklahoma State is bringing in and let him carry the rock for 12 games, his potential is nearly limitless.

The month of February is now a dead period for recruiting, meaning the coaches cannot have face to face contact with recruits, but once the dead period is over, the intensity of recruiting will only pick up as official visits start in the spring.

It seems Valdez will be one of the first officials for OSU this spring, showing how eager they are to have him back on campus. On an official visit, the coaching staff is able to roll out the red carpet and take care of every little detail they want to make sure he and his family sees.

Don’t worry though, hosting him in April is not too early like some people may think. He is still able to come back for unofficial visits whenever he pleases, such as coming back for a game in the fall.

The recruiting staff has already been able to impress him but if they are able to make their mark early in his recruitment, it may be something other schools won’t be able to make up for. If that is the case, which I feel it will be, this class will be set up to become something very special.