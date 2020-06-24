May Could Be Top Oklahoma Prep Quarterback in Class of 2022

JONES -- The sun was already up and the Jones Longhorns were into the second hour of workouts on a damp but impeccable bermuda grass field that is the same color of green that the high school calls it's official color. This is the land of quarterbacks where college signal callers like Daxx Garman, David Cornwell, and before moving to Pearland where he stood out and earned a scholarship to Louisiana Tech there is J.D. Head. Now there is Carson May. Unlike some of those other quarterbacks, the 6-5, 210-pound May, who will be a junior this season, is home schooled. Not home schooled in academics, but May is home trained in football.

May is next in line at the quarterback factory known as Jones High School. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

May works with the coaches at Jones and his dad is his quarterback trainer.

"I love him to death," May said of his father when I brought up Father's Day to him earlier this week.

May's dad private messaged Marshall Levenson of our staff and wrote that if Oklahoma State would offer Carson then he'd likely commit.

I don't know about that and come to find out May actually leans the other direction in Bedlam, but there is time for recruiting and right now is the time for May to continue his climb to push the status of Jones' quarterbacks. Last season he completed 169-of-258 passes for 66 percent and 2,317-yards with 22 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He can run too. He ran for 250-yards and five touchdowns on 40 carries.

"Just growing up in the stands and watching them play, it's been nice," May answered a question about the quarterback tradition in Jones and then transitioned to what is up ahead for this season. "We have a lot of talent coming back on offense and defense and I think we'll be a big contender for the state championship."

I can tell you, May looks the part and has good fundamentals. You can tell he is not robotic and over trained.

"I mean I have the size and the arm, the arm strength," said the quarterback of few words. "I need to work on my feet, my footwork."

His head coach got much more detailed on May and where he is with his development.

"I think with Carson there are a lot of raw tools with him," analyzed Jones head coach Dave Martin. "His ceiling is really high. He's trained here and he's not the mechanically prototype quarterback that people have been training with quarterback stuff. The thing is with Carson developing and a lot of things with his body developing going into his junior year. That makes for him once he gets to the college level still a very high ceiling to develop. A lot of those guys get to college and they are already refined because they've been at it, 24/7 and 365. Carson is a multiple sport kid."

He plays basketball and is really good. last season he averaged 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds a contest. He also runs track and has done the high jump, run in some relays, and Martin said he thinks he'd be awesome on the discus, but nobody wants to put that kind of stress on his arm in any sport outside football.

Watching May in drills at Jones, he can just flick it and throw it 60-yards. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

Now, it has no influence on what we do in covering prospect. We are going to cover some of the top players we can get to in Oklahoma and with Marshall Levenson on our staff down in Texas too. I will be in Texas some as well.

With May, he is already getting offers.

"I got an offer from Old Dominion a couple of weeks ago," he said when asked about the recruiting. "I've been hearing from Memphis, Texas Tech, TCU, and Oklahoma State. I've always been a Boomer Sooner fan but we've got to see what happens and where I land. I've got to keep working."

That may need to be a conversation at home as dad seem to think an Oklahoma State offer would get his attention, and it might. I just don't know about a commitment. May sounds like a quarterback that feels he has more to show and will gather more opportunities in the next two years.