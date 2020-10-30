BREAKING: Cowboys Land Elite Oklahoma Running Back CJ Brown

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has landed a commitment from 2022 Beggs (OK) running back, CJ Brown.

Brown chose the Cowboys over nine other offers, with Arkansas being considered the biggest threat the Cowboys for some time. Brown plays both running back and cornerback for Beggs, but will focusing on the offensive side of the ball for the Pokes.

Although in the class of 2022, Brown is considered a consensus 4 star athlete, a ranking that has a very good chance of growing as he in the midst of an explosive junior season.

There has not been any updated stats from Brown in the past few weeks, but on Sep. 27, he reported that he had 597 yards and 7 touchdowns on only 50 carries. In the three games since then, his team has scored 138 points, an average of 46 points per game with much of the offense being driven by Brown.

Brown is an extremely fast, quick, and twitchy athlete that also has a knack for gaining tough extra yards. On his tape, something you will notice is that he almost never goes down on first contact. He is a master at staying balanced and finding a new lane to run.

At 6'0 and roughly 180 pounds, he has a good frame that will be added on with muscle under Rob Glass' weight program. The average weight of the running backs in the Cowboy program is 197 pounds and Brown plays a similar style to many of the backs on the roster, so this pairing with Coach Wozniak is a perfect fit.

I traveled to see Brown just over one month ago on Sep. 23 in a game where he had 3 total touchdowns and over 200 scrimmage yards. I talked to him after the game about the Cowboys and his recruitment.

CJ Brown on a 25 yard touchdown run cutting through defenders Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report

He told me Coach Wozniak and the offensive staff had firmly put themselves in the drivers seat of his recruitment. He said some other schools were still reaching out to him and that his recruitment was still in play.

What he told me off-camera was much more interesting though. He told me he had already made up his mind and was silently committed, although didn't have a time he was going to announce. Now, one month later, he has decided to pull the trigger publicly.

Also after that game I asked Brown what he thought his best skills or attributes on the field were that make him the player he is.

"My speed and my vision," Brown said. "And just the way I run the ball. I run with passion and I run with force. I've always got the mindset that I'm getting the touchdown."

"We have a great relationship," said Brown about his relationship with Coach Wozniak. "We talk about just random things and have daily conversations, our relationship is definitely there."

COVID-19 has prevented recruits from visiting campuses the past nine months but luckily for the Cowboys, they hosted Brown for a junior day event in early February of 2020. Him seeing the facilities in person and meeting the coaches face to face is certainly why he feels comfortable making his decision now.

Brown is the 3rd commitment for the Cowboys in the 2022 class, the first on the offensive side of the ball. He joins fellow Oklahoman Gabe Brown, a linebacker out of Stillwater and De'Kelvion Beamon, a defensive back out of Louisiana.

I predicted just a few days ago Brown was a potential candidate to commit soon and jump start the 2022 class for the Pokes. On one national recruiting service, Brown's commitment does just that and moves Oklahoma State up to the 9th-ranked recruiting class in the 2022 cycle.

This is the second commitment for the Cowboys in as many days. Make sure to come check Pokes Report daily for the newest and most relevant Oklahoma State football and recruiting news!