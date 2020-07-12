A Hidden Gem Deep In Oklahoma: Beaver's Clay Pugh

SHAWNEE, OK --- As I pulled up to Oklahoma Baptists’ Crain Family Stadium yesterday, I knew it was going to be a long hot day but I was hoping that there would be a handful of 16 and 17 year olds that would catch my eye in a two part showcase camp.

There were roughly 400 kids that participated in this camp put on by coaches from OBU, NEO, Soutwestern OSU, Northwestern OSU, Langston, along with some others.

As I stood on the field watching players run 40 yard dashes, run through agility drills, and participate in individual position drills, some talent was emerging. There were several prospects that you could tell will be playing on Saturdays in the near future but there was one prospect that outshined all others, a tight end.

A 6’5 240 pound tight end that was the definition of passing the eye test.

His name is Clay Pugh and he will be a senior this upcoming season at Beaver High School in Beaver, Oklahoma.

Along with his legit 6’5 height and stout stature, he posted a 4.7 forty yard dash and sub 4.5 second shuttle time. His numbers were impressive but that's not what I loved from him the most.

In the individual drills and offensive skills time of the camp, receivers and tight ends were running routes while a group of quarterbacks were slinging the ball to them. This is where Pugh officially separated himself from the others.

For his size, his route running was better than expected but his money maker was his hands. His hands were very soft and his catching ability was extremely natural and fluid, he had arguably the best hands at the camp.

He has had a little bit of interest and talk from colleges, including receiving heavy interest from all schools at yesterday's camp. He currently holds offers from Missouri Western and Northeastern Oklahoma.

He certainly has the talent to play a high level of college football, in fact I believe he fits the mold of a preferred walk on at the Cowboy back position at Oklahoma State under Jason McEndoo.

His film will not always show his skill set due to Beaver playing 8 man football so his role on the offense varies. He also plays defensive end and kick return team for Beaver. You will also see him post some great statistics on the basketball court.

I will be definitely keeping an eye on Pugh this upcoming season as he can really prove himself worthy of playing at the D1 level.