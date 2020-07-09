Colin Shields Sure Would Like to Play QB at Oklahoma State, but Will Likely End Up Somewhere Else

SHAWNEE -- First of all, it was kind of fun to be out on a freshly mowed grass field, an excellent natural turf at Oklahoma Baptist University's Crain Family Stadium watching high school seniors, juniors, and sophomores running around, throwing, catching, and doing football stuff. OBU hosted Division II school's coaches and NEO A & M J.C. for a College Coaches Skills Camp, which is allowed for those institutions.

There were plenty of masks and plenty of hand sanitizer.

Football camp at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee on July 8, 2020. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

One of the top quarterbacks that we saw was Colin Shields of Maize South High School outside Wichita, Kan. The 6-1 1/2, 200-pound senior to be can really throw the football and has an athletic build. His dad, standing with him when I spoke with him looked familiar. It turns out the Shields are Oklahoma State through and through. Colin was just a baby when he attended his first college football game, Oklahoma State beating Southern Miss 33-23 in the 2002 Houston Bowl. His uncle is Jim Shields, a former Oklahoma State wrestler that was the 2013 Gallagher Award recipient.

"I just came down here to get some more exposure and all that," Shields said of the camp, one of the few available in the region. "There are a lot of schools, OBU, SWOSU (Southwest Oklahoma State) and a couple of NAIA (schools). I just thought it would be a great opportunity to get some exposure and get in front of some coaches this summer."

Shields was as good as any quarterback we saw on the day. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

Shields came ready and showed up well. He threw the ball well both in accuracy and his zip was excellent. Coaches seemed to like working with him as did receivers.

"I want to say it humble, but I think I am one of the best (quarterbacks) in the state of Kansas," Shields said and we believe that he is. "Just everyday trying to get one percent better and just improve and helping all the guys around me improve and push everybody and they will push me right back. We're hoping to have another good season this year."

Last season Maize South finished 10-1 and the one was tough, losing to rival Maize 28-0 in the first round of the Kansas Class 5A Playoffs.

Shields was named honorable mention All-State by the Topeka Capitol-Journal, Wichita Eagle, and Sports in Kansas. He was second-team All-League in the Arkansas Valley Chisholm Trail. Sports in Kansas named him the second best non senior quarterback in the state.

He threw for 1,281-yards and had over 2,000-yards in total offense. His sophomore season he threw for 1,406-yards with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

"I want to play college football and I'd like to play at the highest level, but it is also about finding the school that is the right fit for you," Shields analyzed.

He said he would like to play for Cowboys, but he knows the situation and the line of quarterbacks that are there. He has other options, but did say Oklahoma State was really the only school that he would consider a preferred walk-on invitation.

He'll be worth watching this season. His video looks good and he was one of the sharpest and most accurate quarterbacks that we saw in Shawnee on July 8.