SI All-American Watch List and Cowboy Commit Oliver Ready for Season and More Hybrid D-End

EDMOND -- Collin Oliver is looking like he is part of lineage as the Edmond Santa Fe defesive end/linebacker is actually getting a jump on what his future will look like at Oklahoma State where he committed early in the summer. One of the Oklahoma prep players that made the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list, Oliver has been pinpointed in the Wolves defense that is coordinated by Chris Rose as the hybrid "Leo" style defensive end. Before heading to Oklahoma State to play that role with the Cowboys, Trace Ford dabbled with that role at Santa Fe. Prior to that, Calvin Bundage, who has done some of that combo linebacker/pass rusher role, started the recent Santa Fe to Stillwater recruiting connection. Oliver, who said he looked up to Bundage, is the most recent part of that trend.

Oliver said he got his pledge out of the way because he knew Oklahoma State was right and he wanted to get his recruiting out of the way so he could have a normal senior year, well he hoped it would be normal.

"It's been going good during the pandemic, just trying to make it feel like normal, but it's been going good," Oliver said of the summer and preseason.

Like most players at all levels, Oliver, who had 30 tackles last season with two tackles for loss, two sacks, and three fumbles caused, and an interception in an injury interrupted season is looking for a big year this season. Oliver talked about pushing through all the things tha you have to put up with these days to play football.

"It does get tiring but we're in the middle of a pandemic," Oliver reminded us. "We have to adjust and adapt. I have my mask down right now because we are doing an interview. "Everytime on the field you have to have your mask on or with your helmet off then you have to have it off."

Very athletic, Oliver will do about anything and when were at the Wolves paractice we saw him go down and line up with the kick returners. He could do that, but he joked he was trying to get the coaches to let him. He is lined up on the kick block team and is on the same side with standout 6-4 receiver Talyn Shettron as they could team up for a punt or field goal block.

"I always like pass rushing and that is a bit like it right there," Oliver chuckled.

Santa Fe was surprised last season in the first round of the playoffs by Moore. The loss to the Lions was deflating, but Oliver is convinced they can make up for it. The goal for the Wolves is the top.

"Obviously, a gold ball and that is something that would be nice for my 20-21 teammates and we've been working toward it," Oliver added.

He is certainly focused on what is ahead and seeing what Bundage, Ford, and the Cowboys defense is doing.

"I do keep an eye on it and try to adapt to what's new," he said of what is happening in Stillwater.