Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Collin Oliver Talks About Oklahoma State Pledge

Robert Allen

EDMOND -- The voice on the other end of the phone was kind of surprised when asked if we could catch up with him and videotape and interview. Then when Collin Oliver answered the door of his families home there was a big smile. Judging from his facial expression throughout the interview, the smile may have been there all day since he released his Twitter message and video declaring his commitment to Oklahoma State to play football and continue his education with the Pokes. 

The first thing I noticed is that while he is listed at 6-2, 220 pounds, he looks taller. He told me he is right at 6-2, maybe a little taller and then mentioned the hair might make him seem a little taller. I wrote in the recruiting commitment story that I feel he will get a little taller and certainly bigger. 

Snapshot_69
Collin Oliver was in a really good mood to talk on Friday evening.Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

One comparison going in would be Jordan Brailford. Physically, he reminds you a little of Brailford when he arrived in Stillwater.

We started out with the obvious, why Oklahoma State? Oliver jumped into the answer.

"The feel was right, everything from the coaches to the players to the academic facilities," Oliver started his list. "You now the athletic complex and all that stuff and it was only an hour away. Everything is right there, all you need and it just an hour from home. You can't pass up on that."

Yes, it definitely helped that Santa Fe had a pipeline going to Oklahoma State. I mentioned Trace Ford coming off that strong freshman season last fall, but Oliver, even though he is compared to Ford and will likely play that role on defense, paid homage to the first Santa Fe player in this run, Calvin Bundage.

"I'll start with Calvin, and obviously, he was an impact player at State," Oliver explained. "Then Trace and the position I was playing in our high school system is similar to Trace and that only drove OSU further up in the rankings for me."

You hear in the video that Oliver talks a lot about playing that hybrid position on the defensive front and is okay with his hand on the ground and also moving around. 

Now, don't think that Oliver is simply going to Stillwater to play football. He is a good student and a smart young man with a plan.

"I definitely want to major in Environmental Science," Oliver said when I was confused and asked him about business. "I was also looking at Oklahoma State's Agricultural Communications degrees and marketing, so that will all figure itself out."

Finally, I asked if he had talked to the coaches of all the other schools that had been recruiting him?

"Yeah, I had to keep it classy," Oliver answered. "I talked to all of them and let them know I was done."

We said this is a good fit, and honestly, after meeting Oliver and his family the fit seems even better and the smile is still on his face.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
TuskaPoke
TuskaPoke

Welcome and congratulations.....GO POKES!!!!

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oliver Gives Pokes Their First Four-Star Commitment/Santa Fe Good to Cowboys

Collin Oliver, 2021 Edmond Santa Fe linebacker has committed to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Timetable for Campus Opening Votes is Getting Clearer with the Big 12 likely to Vote on May 18

Big 12 and SEC don't know when they will play but they will determine next week when they start to get ready to play.

Robert Allen

ESPN Lists Mike Boynton on 40-Under-40 List

Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton was added to ESPN's top 40 coaches under the age of 40 list earlier this week

Zach Lancaster

High School Associations Making Workout Decisions, College Conferences Still Discussing Calendar and COVID-19

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby through Sports Illustrated on the decisions needed in college football and high schools are setting schedules

Robert Allen

Pokes Offer 5 Star 2022 Offensive Tackle

Oklahoma State offers California 5 star offensive tackle, Earnest Greene III

Marshall Levenson

Collin Oliver is a Can't Miss Announcement for Pokes Fans

Edmond Santa Fe four-star linebacker Collin Oliver making his decision on Friday, May 15

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Offers 2021 Waxahachie Guard

Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to 2021 Waxahachie (TX) guard CJ Noland, marking his second Power Five offer.

Zach Lancaster

Report: Mike Boynton and Co. Have Reached Out to Georgetown Transfer Mac McClung

After pulling his name out of the NBA Draft process and entering the transfer portal, Georgetown's Mac McClung has been contacted by several schools, including Oklahoma State.

Zach Lancaster

Reconfigured Opener: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama at AT&T is Unlikely, but this is a Crazy World

Daughter of Oklahoma State's Dave Hunziker suggests Oklahoma State on Twitter as a back-up opponent for Alabama in season opener

Robert Allen

Dee Anderson Officially In 2020 Signing Class

Dee Anderson LSU transfer receiver officially in Oklahoma State's 2020 class

Marshall Levenson

by

Orangeheart72