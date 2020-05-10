Oklahoma State stays in the good graces of 2021 recruits on this Mother’s Day Afternoon.

Dametrious Crownover, Grandview (TX) tight end has named Oklahoma State in his newly released top 11 list.

Joining the Cowboys are Texas A & M, Baylor, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Colorado, Texas, LSU, and Oregon.

Crownover has been on Oklahoma State’s recruiting board for quite some time now, earning his offer over a year ago. The Cowboys were Crownover’s first power 5 offer and it seems to have stuck with him.

The 6’7 offensive threat has been seen visiting Stillwater several times over the past 18 months or so, both in season and off season.

At Grandview, Crownover plays both ways, excelling at defensive end of the opposite side of the ball. He is nearly unguardable in the passing game due to his height and length. 6’7 and nearly 240 pounds with room to add weight and muscle, Crownover has the potential to be a game changer for any offense.

He is a mauler in the run game and technically sound, preventing unnecessary mistakes and penalties. Route running is raw but with a real tight end coach at the college level, his skills could be of ridiculous value.

There is no timeline for a commitment for Crownover but when it does come, I expect Oklahoma State to be in the final mix. The offensive unit the Cowboys put on the field this upcoming season could be a deciding factor.