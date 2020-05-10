Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Texas' Top Tight End Names Oklahoma State In Top 11

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State stays in the good graces of 2021 recruits on this Mother’s Day Afternoon.

Dametrious Crownover, Grandview (TX) tight end has named Oklahoma State in his newly released top 11 list.

Joining the Cowboys are Texas A&M, Baylor, Ohio State, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Colorado, Texas, LSU, and Oregon. 

Crownover has been on Oklahoma State’s recruiting board for quite some time now, earning his offer over a year ago. The Cowboys were Crownover’s first power 5 offer and it seems to have stuck with him.

The 6’7 offensive threat has been seen visiting Stillwater several times over the past 18 months or so, both in season and off season.

At Grandview, Crownover plays both ways, excelling at defensive end of the opposite side of the ball. He is nearly unguardable in the passing game due to his height and length. 6’7 and nearly 240 pounds with room to add weight and muscle, Crownover has the potential to be a game changer for any offense.

He is a mauler in the run game and technically sound, preventing unnecessary mistakes and penalties. Route running is raw but with a real tight end coach at the college level, his skills could be of ridiculous value.

There is no timeline for a commitment for Crownover but when it does come, I expect Oklahoma State to be in the final mix. The offensive unit the Cowboys put on the field this upcoming season could be a deciding factor. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Little Football History Lesson, Pokes Style

Mike Gundy and where he stacks up in Oklahoma State and college football history

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Among Contenders For Colorado Tight End

Englewood, CO, tight end, Gunnar Helm listed Oklahoma State among 13 others as the finalists for his services

Marshall Levenson

Elite Texas Offensive Tackle Names Pokes In Top 14

Savion Byrd, Duncanville 2021 offensive tackle includes Oklahoma State in his top 14

Marshall Levenson

Cowboy Basketball to Play in 2021 Legends Classic

According to a report, Oklahoma State is headed back to Brooklyn to play in the 2021 Legends Classic in the Barclays Center.

Zach Lancaster

How the 2020 Cowboys Developed? Which Players Over-Achieved, Which Have Been as Projected, and Which Haven't?

Oklahoma State Cowboys football for 2020 and how they were built

Robert Allen

OSU Football Season Ticket Sales Much Higher Than Expected With Pandemic

Season ticket sales for Oklahoma State football are much higher than expected with the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Zach Lancaster

Cunningham Tabbed Highest-Rated Point Guard Prospect

This has been a big week for Cade Cunningham as he was tabbed the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, but he also picked up another incredible title as well.

Zach Lancaster

What If... Looking Ahead, Not Back

Pondering various scenarios for football in the fall

John Helsley

by

ZachLancaster

When and Where to See Former Pokes in the NFL and When Former Pokes Can Come Back to Stilly

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys in the NFL look to come home and fans look to where they can see them play.

Robert Allen

Raiders Re-Sign Justin Phillips

After being cut mid-year following a season-ending knee injury, linebacker Justin Phillips was re-signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday

Zach Lancaster