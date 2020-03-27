Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Stutsman Has Good Grasp of Situation and Will be Patient with Recruiting

Robert Allen

The voice on the phone doesn't sound worried and sounds strong like a plan is in place. Winter Garden (Foundation Academy), Fla. linebacker prospect Danny Stutsman did say he was disappointed. 

"I was about to go on a ton of (unofficial) visits and this virus came at the worst time, when most recruits are going to see schools for themselves and whittle down their list," Stutsman told Pokes Report. 

The son of former Baylor tight end Steve Stutsman, Danny told us he was heading out to Duke, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. 

"Then I was going to Baylor and Oklahoma," Stustman added." 

When asked about Oklahoma State and whether he was going to stop there?

"I've already been to Oklahoma State and I really loved it," he said of the OSU campus. 

He has offers from all those schools and the offers keep coming in with Florida Atlantic and Kansas State just recently added to the list. 

Stutsman is a two-way standout that most schools see as a defender. At Foundation Academy last season he had 110 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 fumbles caused, and one recovered for a touchdown. On offense he had 44 receptions for 891-yards and 12 touchdowns. As a sophomore he had 86 tackles, 14 for loss, 10 sacks, a whopping 6 fumbles caused, three recovered, and two of those ended up in the end zone. 

His athleticism really shows in catching passes.

Stutsman told me that he is home for now with online classes from school. He was involved in track, but that is on hold. However, he is very lucky to have a neighbor with a gym and he is able to workout on a regular basis. 

"I wanted to commit early this summer, but I'm not going to rush it," he said of the recruiting process, which amazingly some kids are rushing in this COVID-19 pandemic. "I believe it will get back to being more normal and I want to see those schools, so I will wait. I will wait until late summer, but I want to commit before my senior season."

Stutsman has lots of ability and is a really good student. He has put a lot of thought into what he is doing, so when it gets done somebody is going to get a very promising prospect. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mythical March Madness: Sweet 16 from Lawrence

A look at the Sweet 16 games in the Pokes Report Mythical March Madness tournament.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State's TBT Team is Stacked

Oklahoma State's team for The Basketball Tournament set to take place this summer is loaded with talent.

Zach Lancaster

Dayton-Seton Hall and Duke-Ohio State Battle for Mythical March Madness Elite Eight

Dayton and Ohio State make it an all-Ohio battle for the Final Four in Mythical March Madness.

Robert Allen

When will O'Brate Stadium Open? Maybe Earlier than You Think

Oklahoma State baseball head coach Josh Holliday on O'Brate Stadium and when it could open.

Robert Allen

Bob Bowlsby isn't Ready to Say the Sky is Falling, but Coronavirus Impact is Significant

Everything college sports and coronavirus with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby

Robert Allen

Cade Cunningham Tabbed Gatorade Player of the Year Finalist

Oklahoma State 2020 signee Cade Cunningham has been tabbed one of three finalists for the 2019-2020 Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

Zach Lancaster

Prospect Profile: 2022 Oklahoma 4 Star Athlete

Brown has that blend of power and speed at the running back position that stars are made out of.

Marshall Levenson

by

TeaTownCowboy

Mythical March Madness Set to Work from Sweet 16 to Elite Eight

Robert Allen previews Mythical March Madness as Sweet 16 goes to Elite Eight

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State 2020 Prospect Donovan Williams Dominated His Senior Season

Oklahoma State basketball 2020 prospect Donovan Williams had a dominate senior season, even though it was shortened due to injury.

Zach Lancaster

by

scottsdalepoke

Get to Know Oklahoma State's New/Old Offensive Coordinator Kasey Dunn

Kasey Dunn on his family, his new role with Oklahoma State football and staying in Stillwater.

Robert Allen