Stutsman Has Good Grasp of Situation and Will be Patient with Recruiting

The voice on the phone doesn't sound worried and sounds strong like a plan is in place. Winter Garden (Foundation Academy), Fla. linebacker prospect Danny Stutsman did say he was disappointed.

"I was about to go on a ton of (unofficial) visits and this virus came at the worst time, when most recruits are going to see schools for themselves and whittle down their list," Stutsman told Pokes Report.

The son of former Baylor tight end Steve Stutsman, Danny told us he was heading out to Duke, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

"Then I was going to Baylor and Oklahoma," Stustman added."

When asked about Oklahoma State and whether he was going to stop there?

"I've already been to Oklahoma State and I really loved it," he said of the OSU campus.

He has offers from all those schools and the offers keep coming in with Florida Atlantic and Kansas State just recently added to the list.

Stutsman is a two-way standout that most schools see as a defender. At Foundation Academy last season he had 110 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 fumbles caused, and one recovered for a touchdown. On offense he had 44 receptions for 891-yards and 12 touchdowns. As a sophomore he had 86 tackles, 14 for loss, 10 sacks, a whopping 6 fumbles caused, three recovered, and two of those ended up in the end zone.

His athleticism really shows in catching passes.

Stutsman told me that he is home for now with online classes from school. He was involved in track, but that is on hold. However, he is very lucky to have a neighbor with a gym and he is able to workout on a regular basis.

"I wanted to commit early this summer, but I'm not going to rush it," he said of the recruiting process, which amazingly some kids are rushing in this COVID-19 pandemic. "I believe it will get back to being more normal and I want to see those schools, so I will wait. I will wait until late summer, but I want to commit before my senior season."

Stutsman has lots of ability and is a really good student. He has put a lot of thought into what he is doing, so when it gets done somebody is going to get a very promising prospect.