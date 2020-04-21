Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Talented Florida Linebacker Includes Oklahoma State In Top 6

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State may only hold one commitment in the 2021 class but they are surging high with a multitude of recruits.

A large number of recruits have included the Cowboys in “top” or “final” groups and lists, several of which are “blue chip” recruits, the cream of the crop.

The newest recruit to include Oklahoma State in a top group is Danny Stutsman, an outside linebacker out of Winter Gardens, Florida. Along with the Cowboys in the group are Texas A&M, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Stutsman is 6’2.5 and 215 pounds, a perfect size for an outside linebacker and he will most likely put on even more muscle when he gets in a college weight room. He is currently rated as a mid three star prospect but I do not believe he gets the attention he deserves.

In his junior season, Stutsman had 93 tackles, 17 of which went for a loss, 3 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

His pursuit skills are fantastic and he is a heavy hitter. His tackles leave you not wanting to run his direction again. He is extremely instinctive and reads plays very quickly and wastes no time acting on it.

His open field tackling is very strong and he does not let a ball carrier gain any extra yardage once he makes contact. He has a very high motor on the field, a trait that is normally found with successful linebackers.

Stutsman plays receiver/tight end as well for his team but projects at linebacker at the next level. He will be a stand up backer instead of the edge rushing type although he can blitz and rush the quarterback with success.

The Oklahoma State staff is very high on Stutsman and wants him in this class to help bolster the linebackers room. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A.J. Green Dealing with Great Loss Heading into the NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green loses his father the week of the NFL Draft

Robert Allen

by

TuskaPoke

Likekele Confirms Return for Junior Season

Following a report on Monday, Oklahoma State point guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter Tuesday evening to confirm that he's returning for his junior season.

Zach Lancaster

Sports Betting in Oklahoma Including College Sports, but Not OSU or Any In-State Schools

The governor and two tribes signed new compacts that allow sports betting but not on Oklahoma State or any schools in the state.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Offer Number One Junior College Running Back

Evans is currently ranked as the number three overall player in the junior college ranks and number 1 at running back.

Marshall Levenson

Film Room: Boynton and Pastrana on Ferron Flavors Jr

Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton and Erik Pastrana watch film and do a breakdown of incoming grad transfer and senior guard Ferron Flavors Jr.

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirls Pick Up Another Transfer from Georgia

Georgia standout Jordan Doggett decides to transfer to Oklahoma State softball

Robert Allen

Scoping Defensive Tackles for Oklahoma State Recruiting

Robert Allen of Pokes Report looks at the defensive tackles that Oklahoma State is recruiting

Robert Allen

Non Story Material Starting to Invade COVID-19 Pandemic with Likekele "Scoop"

Exclusive news Isaac Likekele not going anywhere, but he never was.

Robert Allen

Micah Cooper: The Running Back You'd Better Not Forget. He Won't Allow It!

Oklahoma State former walk-on running back Micah Cooper still motivating teammates and others during the COVID-19 pandemic

Robert Allen

Boynton Building A Culture, And More

Cowboys coach navigated difficult path to form foundation

John Helsley