Talented Florida Linebacker Includes Oklahoma State In Top 6

Oklahoma State may only hold one commitment in the 2021 class but they are surging high with a multitude of recruits.

A large number of recruits have included the Cowboys in “top” or “final” groups and lists, several of which are “blue chip” recruits, the cream of the crop.

The newest recruit to include Oklahoma State in a top group is Danny Stutsman, an outside linebacker out of Winter Gardens, Florida. Along with the Cowboys in the group are Texas A & M, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Stutsman is 6’2.5 and 215 pounds, a perfect size for an outside linebacker and he will most likely put on even more muscle when he gets in a college weight room. He is currently rated as a mid three star prospect but I do not believe he gets the attention he deserves.

In his junior season, Stutsman had 93 tackles, 17 of which went for a loss, 3 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

His pursuit skills are fantastic and he is a heavy hitter. His tackles leave you not wanting to run his direction again. He is extremely instinctive and reads plays very quickly and wastes no time acting on it.

His open field tackling is very strong and he does not let a ball carrier gain any extra yardage once he makes contact. He has a very high motor on the field, a trait that is normally found with successful linebackers.

Stutsman plays receiver/tight end as well for his team but projects at linebacker at the next level. He will be a stand up backer instead of the edge rushing type although he can blitz and rush the quarterback with success.

The Oklahoma State staff is very high on Stutsman and wants him in this class to help bolster the linebackers room.