Cowboys Look to North KC for a 2022 Defensive Tackle and Offer Orange

STILLWATER -- I was asked the other day on my radio show if I thought Oklahoma State would stick to Oklahoma and Texas in looking for defensive line and especially defensive tackle talent. My answer was an emphatic, "no." The reason is there aren't enough. You have to go anywhere the talent shows up to get a good defensive tackle. Kansas City is a good place!

Very rarely do you see the recruiting ramp up so fast and with so much quality, but some really good schools that do some really good evaluations have jumped in on class of 2022 defensive tackle Domonique Orange out of North Kansas City High School. Orange earned first-team All-District honors from the Missouri High School Coaches Association and was also named a 2019 Go Powercat All-Star. Now, the nutty thing is that Kansas State has not offered the 6-3, 295-pound Orange.

He does have an offer from Oklahoma State where he and his older brother visited for the Bedlam football game last season. The older brother played at Arkansas Baptist College, a two-year (junior college) school in Little Rock, Ark. and he is now at Missouri Western. Also, on the offer list for Domonique and recently added are Georgia, with former OSU offensive coordinator Todd Monken recruiting him. He also has offers from Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa State, and SMU. All six of those schools are considered schools that are strong evaluators in recruiting. They are schools that usually offer early and know what they are doing.

In Orange that is smart because the big guy has a 30" vertical, is quick in tight spaces, bench presses 405-pounds, squats 550-pounds, and can clean 315-pounds.

On the field, he helped lead North KC to a 9-2 record and a 5-1 mark in district play.

Watching video I like his quickness off the ball, his strength and how he demolishes players that can't match up. He never gives up and sometimes makes tackles to the perimeter, to the off-side, and even downfield that you would not suspect he would make. He has strong hands in grabbing and tackling, but needs to learn to use those hands more in shedding blockers. He plays too high, but that is common. Using his hands when he gets tied up would help him a lot. Those are staples in the Oklahoma State instruction and technique for defensive linemen.

He will get more attention. There is not a doubt about that.