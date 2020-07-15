Donovan Stephens Still Considering Cowboys and was One of the Top Defenders at i4Football Showcase

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Former Oklahoma State quarterback and longtime Oklahoma high school coach Aso Pogi made his first foray into hosting a high school showcase camp and it was a strong effort. Assisted by coaches from Mustang and Community Crossings, Pogi had close to 90 participants that tested in the bench press, 5-10-5 shuttle, and the 40-yard dash before showing off their football skills. There were some big name current recruits and some very promising future prospects. One of the best, most watched, and most outstanding was Del City linebacker Donovan Stephens.

Stephens showed speed, athletic ability, and like I teased him after going deep on the outside and breaking up a post route, he showed off the ability to be a linebacker dropping deep in Tampa 2 coverage. Not all linebackers can get that deep drop, but Stephens can.

Stephens told me he really feels good about the way he can flip his hips and run. His body is ripped and he has a lot of strength as evidenced by his eight reps on the 225-pound bench rep test at the i4football Showcase. He also was excellent in the forty and had a 4.39 in the 5-10-5 shuttle.

Stephens is very athletic, so much that he can move out to corner and effectively cover wide receivers. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

He told me that he feels he most needs to work on his pad level, getting lower with his pads in winning and getting off blocks and making tackles.

He did make 135 tackles last season with four sacks and four interceptions and also came out and manned the running back position in mostly goal line situations, either as a lead blocker or a powerful force to get in the end zone. He put plenty of video from his junior year to draw attention even in a pandemic.

"It's obviously a little different without visits and stuff like that," Stephenson said of being a COVID-19 recruit. "The work is still the same, still working out hard everyday. Every time I get the chance I do it. It's the same in that area."

Oklahoma State offered early, but Big 12 schools like Baylor, Iowa State and Texas Tech are also in. Boise State has also pursued Stephens aggressively.

"I'm very happy with the colleges that have given me the chance to play at the next level. I'm still interested in Oklahoma State," he said.

I asked him if he had any hints for us as we conversed in the Crossings Community football coaches office?

"You'll know when I commit, sir," Stephens answered when asked about leaders.

Stephens is very focused on this season. You could see his fire last season all the way into the playoffs as he truly believes that Del City, after losing in the Class 6A-II semifinals last season to eventual champion Bixby is capable of claiming the crown in 2020.

"I want to win it all," Stephens said. "I think it's our character and our ability to call on effort and our toughness that we need against other people. We know we are athletic and fast but that doesn't matter without character, our culture, and toughness."

It was fun watching him get after it in the heat of the early Oklahoma evening on the turf at Crossings Community. He was all over the place, just looking for reps where he could stick himself in and find a way to challenge his abilities.

In the end, Stephens felt the camp was good. A chance to do something that COVID-19 doesn't allow much of.

"Yes, I just love to compete, so when I was asked, I said, "of course."

He checks all the boxes with us at Pokes Report.