Cowboys Land Huge Commitment From Elite In State Linebacker

Marshall Levenson

Boom! The Cowboys have landed yet another top prospect in the state of Oklahoma for the class of 2021!

Donovan Stephens, 6’1 210 pound Del City outside linebacker has announced his commitment via a video on his Twitter.

Stephens ultimately picked Oklahoma State over Texas Tech and Boise State.

Stephens marks the seventh commitment on the defensive side of the ball for the Cowboys in 2021, the 14th overall.

One thing the Cowboy recruiting staff seems to have put an emphasis on this cycle is versatility and Stephens fits that description to a T. He is an outside linebacker by nature but he has trained himself to where his athleticism and body allow him to play in the secondary at the safety position as well.

A defensive coordinator is able to scheme plays around him that enable a multitude of packages to be displayed on the field with the comfortability of having him playing multiple roles switching back and forth.

The Cowboys have been on Stephens for well over a year, becoming his first offer in May of 2019 before entering his junior season. He has since taken multiple unofficial visits to Oklahoma State, all turning out extremely positive for him and his family.

Stephens also fits the mold of nearly all athletes committed to the Cowboys in this recruiting class. He is a multi sport athlete, excelling in track and field and powerlifting on top of his football prowess.

His athletic dominance was easily seen on the field last year, accumulating 112 total tackles with 16 tackles for loss in 12 games. He was also responsible for four sacks and four interceptions.

This commitment for the Cowboys is a crucial one in my eyes as I believe they have landed a future superstar in an up and coming defensive roster for the coming years.

Stephens is primed to have a monster senior season and although he is already well known, I believe you will see his stock rise.  

