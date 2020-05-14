Pokes Offer 5 Star 2022 Offensive Tackle

Charlie Dickey is going into his second season as the Cowboys offensive line coach and he is already proven he is one of the best recruiters the Oklahoma State staff has. The offensive line he brought in with the 2020 class will be one that people remember for quite some time when those names hit the field.

The prospects in 2021 that have shown real interest in Oklahoma State shows this trend will not be slowing down anytime soon. Dickey has found himself in the middle of battles with the likes of LSU, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan for some of the best talent 2021 has to offer.

When you are hot on the trail, why slow down? That is the mindset of Dickey and his newest offer relays that message.

Elite St. John Bosco (CA) offensive tackle Earnest Greene III reported an Oklahoma State offer Thursday afternoon.

Greene is not just your run of the mill tackle, he is one of the best you will find in any grade throughout the country. He is currently rated as the second best tackle in the class of 2022, firmly in 5 star status.

The 6’4 300 pound beast has great position flexibility, showing the skill and having the size to move around the line in college. He has the athleticism and lateral mobility needed to play tackle but also the nastiness and raw power needed to play guard.

Oklahoma State has had success recruiting the west in the most recent recruiting classes and are trying to continue that approach. They have offered elite talent in California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Arizona, and Utah for both 2021 and 2022 prospects.