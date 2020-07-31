Pokes Report
Edwards-Ross is Full of Surprises and When Colleges See Him at Linebacker, Look Out

Robert Allen

SHAWNEE -- All I saw Da'Shawn Edwards-Ross do was running back drills. He looked good taking a pitch out and going around the end. He looked very agile in the bag drills. He looked exactly the way you want a running back to in taking off on a wheel route and making the grab downfield in stride. The thing is Edwards-Ross is an outside linebacker for the Manhattan (Kan.) High School Indians. 

Snapshot_122
Edwards-Ross really looks the part at linebacker.Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

However, when I went to watch video on the 6-0, 210-pound outside linebacker from last season all I saw was No. 50 lined up at defensive end and defensive tackle. He finished last season for the 10-1 Indians with 53 tackles and 36 of those unassisted. He made 12.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 5.5 of those were quarterback sacks. 

This season he is going to be an outside linebacker.

"I've basically played everywhere on the football field, but right now I'm playing outside linebacker," Edwards-Ross revealed. "Last year I played defensive end and I didn't play my freshman year because I tore my ACL, PCL, and miniscus. It was like the first game and I tried to dunk and just blew it out."

He blew out the knee before stepping on the field for his first high school action. He told me he was in PE class and trying to show off with a basketball dunk. Lesson learned not to worry about showing off unless it is between the lines and the game clock is running. The knee?

"It's good, it's strong," he said.

What I saw at the camp on the Oklahoma Baptist University campus was a guy that is physical. A smarter, more mature looking and acting high school junior. In other words, I liked everything about a young man full of surprises including his favorite college team. It's not the hometown Kansas State Wildcats.

"No, no, Oregon," Edwards-Ross said softly, "Oregon."

Edwards-Ross doesn't have any offers yet, although based on his tape, I'd offer him from his play on the defensive line. Linebacker will be more normal and compatable to his size. 

Look for Manhattan High to continue to do well, maybe even get over the hump they have in the playoffs. 

"We're number one in our conference," he said. "We get to the postseason and we just lose it. It's a good program, though."

Edwards-Ross is a good player, somehwat camoflaged by where he has been playing. 

