Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Jabbar Muhammad

STILLWATER -- After a little more than a month of waiting, the February signing period is finally upon us. Oklahoma State has seven remaining spots to fill in the 2020 class, with a few being transfers, a few new commits and one that chose to sit out the December signing period so he could sign with his teammates.

Next up on our list is corner out of DeSoto (TX) High School Jabbar Muhammad.

Jabbar Muhammad, CB, 5-10, 170, DeSoto, Texas

One heck of a pedigree as Muhammad is the cousin of Oklahoma State senior, team captain and All-Big 12 cornerback A.J. Green. He has two older brothers playing college football as one is a corner at Nevada and the other is a safety at North Texas. Muhammad has been a stalwart two-year starter for the Eagles that was dominant as a junior causing teams to think twice about throwing his direction in his senior season. Muhammad was actually hurt by schools avoiding him and he was second-team All-District 6A-7. He has good speed, athleticism, but also has a real knack for covering receivers. He runs in the 4.5-range, but his instincts make him faster. He also has a 30-plus-inch vertical. Further proof of his prowess is what he did on the camp and the seven-on-seven circuit. He was the MVP last winter at the Next Level Athlete North Texas Top 100 Showcase. He owned the event according to Greg Powers of Texas Football and Next Level Athlete. I witnessed his play at the Under-Armour North Texas Regional at Arlington Martin High School and he was the defensive back MVP at that event.

Year/Season – UT-AT-Tackles – Int. – PD – Fum.F – Fum.R

2018/Jr. – 27-5-32 total – 5 int. – 18 pd – 1 ff – 1 fr

2019/Sr. – 28-6-34 total – 1 int. – 14 pd – NA – 1 fr