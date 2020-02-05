Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Lamont Bishop

(As Oklahoma State announces the signing of each player, we'll be going in and marking them as signed. We'll also be posting graphics on our Twitter and Facebook accounts!)

STILLWATER -- After a little more than a month of waiting, the February signing period is finally upon us. Oklahoma State has seven remaining spots to fill in the 2020 class, with a few being transfers, a few new commits and one that chose to sit out the December signing period so he could sign with his teammates.

Next up on our list is inside linebacker out of Iowa Central C.C. Lamont Bishop.

Lamont Bishop, ILB, (Jr.) 6-3, 236, Country Club Hills (Hillcrest), Ill./Iowa Central C.C., Iowa

Lamont Bishop is a 6-3, 236-pound inside linebacker that is originally from Hillcrest High School in the Chicago-area. He only garnered Division II offers coming out of high school and felt he was better than that, so he went the JUCO route to improve. He started both seasons at Iowa Central Community College with 41 and 39 tackles respectively. In his sophomore season, he totaled 11.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four fumbles caused, one fumble recovered and three interceptions despite going down with injury five games into the season. He has a nose for the football and will have three years to play two seasons in Stillwater. Bishop chose the Cowboys over offers from Southern Miss, UAB, Marshall, Jacksonville State and Morgan State. He graduates in May and said he will report for the start of the summer semester in June.