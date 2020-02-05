Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Transfers

(As Oklahoma State announces the signing of each player, we'll be going in and marking them as signed. We'll also be posting graphics on our Twitter and Facebook accounts!)

STILLWATER -- After a little more than a month of waiting, the February signing period is finally upon us. Oklahoma State has seven remaining spots to fill in the 2020 class, with a few being transfers, a few new commits and one that chose to sit out the December signing period so he could sign with his teammates.

Next up on our list is the pair of college transfers of Collin Clay and Josh Sills, both of which are already enrolled and currently on campus. While they may not 'officially' count during the Feb. signing period since they showed up between signing days, they are two very important pieces to the class.

*Collin Clay, DL, (So.), 6-5, 285, Oklahoma City (Putnam City), Okla./Univ. of Arkansas

Transferred mid-year to Oklahoma State from Arkansas where he played in 11-of-12 games as a true freshman for the Razorbacks. He played an impressive 324 plays with 291 of those on the defensive line. He finished with 17 tackles, five tackles unassisted and a half-tackle for a loss. His best game came against Texas A & M with three tackles, but he had two tackles in the game against eventual national champion LSU. He was a four-star prospect in high school at Putnam City High School. The Oklahoman named him an honorable mention All-State player and second-team All-Big City after he finished his senior season with 62 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two passes broken up. He was selected to the International Bowl to play for USA football. His junior season he had 56 total tackles and 3.0 sacks. His sophomore season he had 40 tackles, and a sack. Clay had had offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Oregon, Texas Tech, Michigan, as well as Arkansas and Oklahoma State.

*Josh Sills, OL, (RS-Sr.), 6-6, 326, Sarahsville (Meadowbrook), Ohio/West Virginia University

He gives the Cowboys a graduate transfer on the offensive line that is All-Big 12 caliber having been named by the Big 12 coaches to their second-team All-Conference team after his sophomore season. He has one year to play, but he missed all but two games of his junior season in 2019 with a shoulder injury that needed surgery, so he has a strong case for another season of eligibility. He played in 27 games at West Virginia and started 24 of those. In 2018 as a junior, he helped pave the way for the offense to average 512.3 yards of total offense per game, ranking No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 8 nationally, The offense ranked second in the Big 12 and fourth nationally for most passing yards per game (351.3) and produced 500 or more yards of total offense in eight games, including two with more than 600 yards. As a redshirt freshman, he played in 13 games and started five. Sills finished with a team-leading 13 knockdown blocks and was second on the team with 13 domination blocks, according the WVU coaching staff. The offense rushed for more than 200 yards in six games and 250 in two games. The Mountaineers offense produced 500 or more yards of total offense in six games, including the first five games to begin the season. Sills redshirted in 2016. In high school, he was a two-year starter at Meadowbrook where in addition to playing on the offense line, he also handled kicking and punting duties, averaging 41.9 yards per punt and connected on 2-of-2 field goal attempts with a long of 43 yards and had 18 touchbacks on kickoffs. Sills was named AP All-Ohio Division IV First Team (2015) and AP All-Ohio Division IV Honorable Mention (2014), selected to play in the North-South All-Star Game (2016), and a two-time AP All-East Division IV District First Team (2014-15)