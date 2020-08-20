Recruiting Can Come Down to Little Things, OSU Athletics Hopes to Get American Eagle Back

STILLWATER -- The news was disappointing throughout the Stillwater and the Oklahoma State University campus community, American Airlines and their regional brand American Eagle will be suspending round trip air service from DFW International Airport in Dallas-Fort Worth and Stillwater Municipal Airport on Oct. 7 and for now through Nov. 3. The news definitely got the attention of Oklahoma State athletics and Pokes Report spoke to Cowboys football director of recruiting Todd Bradford.

"Big deal, huge deal," Bradford said. "Having recruits and their families fly directly into Stillwater, come in over our campus and stadium was big time. It makes us as a University and campus community look much better."

Bradford told us that since the flights began, initially with two arrivals a day and later expanding to three, the majority of prospects coming in on official or unofficial visits either flew directly in to Stillwater, just minutes from the campus and football facilities, or they drove.

Before the service began in Stillwater, recruits flying in for visits arrived in either Oklahoma City or Tulsa and were picked up by Oklahoma State football and driven into Stillwater. It was similar for all Oklahoma State athletic programs.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began the NCAA has suspended in-person recruiting either on or off campus for Division I schools. Other divisions have had their recruiting come back during the summer. So, with no visits even possible until after Sept. 30, the impact for Oklahoma State could be minimal provided the flights are back in November.

The Cowboys football staff has done well with recruiting despite pandemic concerns.

Name of Cowboy Commit Position Height Weight Hometown (school if different) Jaden Bray WR 6-3 192 Norman, Okla. Raymond Gay CB 5-11 172 Red Oak, Texas Blaine Green WR 6-1 1/2 205 Allen, Texas Bryson Green WR 6-1 200 Allen, Texas Aden Kelley DT 6-3 292 Thomas, Okla. Jaden Nixon RB/Ath. 5-10 174 Frisco (Lone Star), Texas Logan Nobles OL 6-6 265 Jenks, Okla. Collin Oliver DE/LB 6-3 220 Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla. John Paul Richardson WR/Ath. 6-0 180 Missouri City (Ridge Point), Texas Cam Smith CB 6-1 170 Little Elm (Braswell), Texas Makale Smith CB 6-0 173 Midwest City, Okla. Donovan Stephens LB/Saf. 6-1 190 Del City, Okla. Ty Williams Saf 6-1 192 Muskogee, Okla.

By the way, if Adem Kelley were at a 6-A school this season, he woul dhave five stars and close to 50 offers. He is evidence of what good evaluations can bring into your recruiting class.

Aden Kelley is a monster for opponents to deal with. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

If in-person and on-campus recruiting is back before the end of the scheduled football season then the Thanksgiving weekend could be huge for recruiting visits for football and other sports as the Cowboys host Texas Tech in football on Nov. 28.

In the Big 12 Baylor (Waco), Kansas State (Manhattan), Texas (Austin), TCU (DFW), and Texas Tech (Lubbock) have local air service. Oklahoma uses nearby Oklahoma City, Iowa State uses Des Moines, Kansas uses Kansas City, and West Virginia uses either PIttsburgh, Pa or Clarksburg, WV.

Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel released a statement on American Airlines' decision to suspend service to Stillwater.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected air travel worldwide, particularly for smaller markets like Stillwater Regional Airport," said Priegel. "SWO was selected as one of 15 airports nationwide for temporary suspension of service."

"We served a record-breaking number of over 58,000 passengers and saw an 8% increase in passengers, with growth percentages surpassing several comparison markets," said Priegel. "Due to this demand, we are in the middle of several major airport construction projects.

Preigel offered hope for the future.

"We are thankful to have such a supportive local community and a fruitful partnership with Oklahoma , and we are optimistic and ready to serve when the time is right," continued Priegel.

The push will be for as many people as positive from the Stillwater area writing to American Airlines and to political representatives in Washington D.C. Expect to see names like Gundy, Bradford, Boynton, Holliday, Littel, Carmichael, and Gajewski on the return address.