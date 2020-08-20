SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Recruiting Can Come Down to Little Things, OSU Athletics Hopes to Get American Eagle Back

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- The news was disappointing throughout the Stillwater and the Oklahoma State University campus community, American Airlines and their regional brand American Eagle will be suspending round trip air service from DFW International Airport in Dallas-Fort Worth and Stillwater Municipal Airport on Oct. 7 and for now through Nov. 3. The news definitely got the attention of Oklahoma State athletics and Pokes Report spoke to Cowboys football director of recruiting Todd Bradford.

"Big deal, huge deal," Bradford said. "Having recruits and their families fly directly into Stillwater, come in over our campus and stadium was big time. It makes us as a University and campus community look much better."

Bradford told us that since the flights began, initially with two arrivals a day and later expanding to three, the majority of prospects coming in on official or unofficial visits either flew directly in to Stillwater, just minutes from the campus and football facilities, or they drove. 

Before the service began in Stillwater, recruits flying in for visits arrived in either Oklahoma City or Tulsa and were picked up by Oklahoma State football and driven into Stillwater. It was similar for all Oklahoma State athletic programs. 

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began the NCAA has suspended in-person recruiting either on or off campus for Division I schools. Other divisions have had their recruiting come back during the summer. So, with no visits even possible until after Sept. 30, the impact for Oklahoma State could be minimal provided the flights are back in November.  

The Cowboys football staff has done well with recruiting despite pandemic concerns.

Name of Cowboy Commit
Position
Height
Weight
Hometown (school if different)

Jaden Bray

WR

6-3

192

Norman, Okla.

Raymond Gay

CB

5-11

172

Red Oak, Texas

Blaine Green

WR

6-1 1/2

205

Allen, Texas

Bryson Green

WR

6-1

200

Allen, Texas

Aden Kelley

DT

6-3

292

Thomas, Okla.

Jaden Nixon

RB/Ath.

5-10

174

Frisco (Lone Star), Texas

Logan Nobles

OL

6-6

265

Jenks, Okla.

Collin Oliver

DE/LB

6-3

220

Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla. 

John Paul Richardson

WR/Ath.

6-0

180

Missouri City (Ridge Point), Texas

Cam Smith

CB

6-1

170

Little Elm (Braswell), Texas

Makale Smith 

CB

6-0

173

Midwest City, Okla.

Donovan Stephens 

LB/Saf.

6-1

190

Del City, Okla.

Ty Williams

Saf

6-1

192

Muskogee, Okla.

By the way, if Adem Kelley were at a 6-A school this season, he woul dhave five stars and close to 50 offers. He is evidence of what good evaluations can bring into your recruiting class.

Snapshot_130
Aden Kelley is a monster for opponents to deal with.Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

If in-person and on-campus recruiting is back before the end of the scheduled football season then the Thanksgiving weekend could be huge for recruiting visits for football and other sports as the Cowboys host Texas Tech in football on Nov. 28.

In the Big 12 Baylor (Waco), Kansas State (Manhattan), Texas (Austin), TCU (DFW), and Texas Tech (Lubbock) have local air service. Oklahoma uses nearby Oklahoma City, Iowa State uses Des Moines, Kansas uses Kansas City, and West Virginia uses either PIttsburgh, Pa or Clarksburg, WV.

Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel released a statement on American Airlines' decision to suspend service to Stillwater.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected air travel worldwide, particularly for smaller markets like Stillwater Regional Airport," said Priegel. "SWO was selected as one of 15 airports nationwide for temporary suspension of service."

"We served a record-breaking number of over 58,000 passengers and saw an 8% increase in passengers, with growth percentages surpassing several comparison markets," said Priegel. "Due to this demand, we are in the middle of several major airport construction projects.

Preigel offered hope for the future.

"We are thankful to have such a supportive local community and a fruitful partnership with Oklahoma , and we are optimistic and ready to serve when the time is right," continued Priegel.

The push will be for as many people as positive from the Stillwater area writing to American Airlines and to political representatives in Washington D.C. Expect to see names like Gundy, Bradford, Boynton, Holliday, Littel, Carmichael, and Gajewski on the return address. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Do You Want Football? Then Think About Not Spreading COVID-19

Students and the athletes alike taking the proper precautions and doing everything they can to help limit the spread of COVID-19 gives Oklahoma State, as well as the other teams moving forward with the season, the best chance to actually play this fall.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

Source: Capacity of Boone Pickens Stadium Limited to 25%

According to a source inside the athletic department, Oklahoma State is limiting the capacity of Boone Pickens Stadium to 25%. Here are more details about the seating arrangements.

Zach Lancaster

Hubbard and Wallace Named Preseason All-Americans

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace have earned preseason All-America status again before the start of the 2020 season.

Zach Lancaster

Defense Really Could Be the Best Side of the Ball for Oklahoma State, at least Equal

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and tackle Cameron Murray talk defense and Trace Ford

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

Calvin Bundage Makes Return to Cowboy Defense for 2020 Season

Oklahoma State redshirt senior linebacker Calvin Bundage makes his return to the defensive unit for the 2020 season.

Zach Lancaster

He's Just a Sophomore, but Like Oklahoma State Does, You Need to Know Kanijal

The Del City duo of senior and Oklahoma State committed Donovan Stephens and sophomore and Oklahoma State offered Kanijal Thomas are very talented.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Excited for Rest of ESPN+ Show

Kasey Dunn and Spencer Sanders have enjoyed having the ESPN film crew following the team around giving everyone an inside look at the program in 'Our Time: Oklahoma State Football' show.

Zach Lancaster

Practice Report: Rattay's Impact on Sanders and QB Room a Positive for Pokes

New Oklahoma State quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay is having a good impact on Spencer Sanders

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

NCAA to Decide on Start of Upcoming Basketball Season by September

The NCAA is set to decide on the start of the upcoming 2020-21 college basketball season in the coming weeks.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

SI All-American Watch List and Cowboy Commit Oliver Ready for Season and More Hybrid D-End

Oklahoma State commitment and talented defensive playmaker Collin Oliver preparing for senior season.

Robert Allen