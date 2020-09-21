SI.com
Pokes Report
Gabe Brown Gives Cowboys A Leg-Up at Linebacker in 2022 Class, 2021 Focused on OL

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Gabe Brown is a two-sport athlete at Stillwater High School and our Marshall Levenson has been all over his recruiting process since Oklahoma State offered him earlier this month including his commitment earlier on Monday, the first day of fall. Levenson was the only reporter to interview Brown in person on Monday. 

Gabe Brown
Gabe Brown (2) for Stillwater is the latest commitment for the Cowboys and the second in the class of 2022.Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report Recruiting Editor

So, Brown is a two-sport athlete and as much as I wanted it to be wrestling because he reminds me of a current Oklahoma State linebacker, it isn't. It's baseball, which was one of the four sports that current Cowboys starting linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez played at Wagoner High School.

Brown reminds me of Rodriguez because he seems to sniff out offensive plays and has a real physical quality to his play in making sure tackles and and often starting his tackles at the thighs or knees similar to a wrestling takedown. Brown is good on the single leg or the double leg. 

Brown is off to a good start with the Stillwater season and hopefully, the Pioneers will get to continue that season with Edmond Deer Creek this Friday after a highly anticipated showdown and rematch with the two teams that have played for the Class 6A-II title the past two seasons, Bixby and Stillwater was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns last week. 

Watching Brown, his 4.62 speed shows up on video and his strength too. He has a 310 pound max on the bench and is 450 pounds with his max on squats. He is the second pledge in the 2022 class for Oklahoma State joining Huntington High School, La. cornerback Dekelvion Beamon as a commitment. There will be more to come.

Now, an update on the 2021 class for the Cowboys, which is holding steady at 14 commitments. The class number is actually 16 as current running back Dominic Richardson, an All-Stater out of Oklahoma City Bishop McGuinness, and late offensive line graduate transfer Chandler Anthony from North Texas, will both count against the 2021 class.

Richardson, who impressed highly in the preseason, had signed with TCU, but somehow the Frogs let him go and the Cowboys quickly picked him up. Anthony had graduated from North Texas and when the Cowboys lost a pair of offensive linemen in fall camp to a violation of team conduct, Anthony showed interest. With the stop of the NCAA eligibility clock, Anthony could get an MBA and play another season.

The Cowboys are focused on finding offensive linemen to add to the 2021 class, which has playmakers on offense like the Green twins at receiver, Jaden Nixon, a speedy athlete out of Frisco Lone Star, and receivers John Paul Richardson from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas and Jaden Bray from Norman, Okla.

The only offensive lineman committed is Jenks tackle Logan Nobles. They also have junior college tight end Austin Jarrard coming from California. It could be junior college where they add to the offensive line as Louisiana product Caleb Etienne out of Butler County Community College in Kansas is high on the list. So is native Australian Jordan Moko of Snow Community College in Utah playing for former Cowboy lineman Andrew Mitchell, who is the Snow head coach. Another offensive line prospect is Albert Reese, a native Canadian playing at Clearwater Academy in Florida.

Snapshot_130
Aden Kelley is as good looking a defensive interior line prospect as I've seen in a long time.Robert Allen - Pokes Report Publisher

On defense the Cowboys are loaded with defensive tackle Aden Kelley of Thomas; linebackers Collin Oliver of Edmond Santa Fe and Donovan Stephens of Del City; and defensive back prospects Ty Williams of Muskogee, Makale Smith of Midwest City, Raymond Gay of Red Oak in Texas and Cam Smith of Denton Braswell. 

2021 Oklahoma State Recruiting Class (14 commits/16 total)

Jaden Bray, WR, 6-3, 190, Norman, Okla.

Ray Gay, CB, 5-11, 175, Red Oak, Texas

Blaine Green, WR, 6-1, 205, Allen, Texas

Bryson Green, WR, 6-1, 205, Allen, Texas

Austin Jarrad, TE, 6-4, 230, American River C.C., Calf.

Aden Kelley, DT, 6-3, 282, Thomas-Fay-Custer, Okla.

Jaden Nixon, Ath., 5-10, 170, Frisco (Lone Star), Texas

Logan Nobles, OT, 6-5, 273, Jenks, Okla.

Collin Oliver. DE/LB, 6-2, 215, Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla.

John Paul Richardson, WR, 6-1, 185, Missouri City (Ridge Point), Texas 

Cam Smith, CB, 6-1, 170, Denton (Braswell), Texas

Makale Smith, CB/Saf., 6-0, 170, Midwest City, Okla.

Donovan Stephens, LB, 6-0, 205, Del City, Okla.

Ty Williams, Saf., 6-1, 188, Muskogee, Okla.

Current Oklahoma State players that count in 2021 Class

Chandler Anthony, OL, 6-7, 300, Tuttle, Okla./Univ. of North Texas

Dominic Richardson, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Bishop McGuinness), Okla.

2022 Oklahoma State Recruiting Class (2 commitments)

Gabe Brown, LB, 6-2, 205, Stillwater, Okla.

Dekelvion Beamon, CB, 6-2, 180, Huntington, La.

