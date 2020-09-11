Stillwater Star Linebacker Gabe Brown Earns Oklahoma State Offer

A very rare Oklahoma State offer went tonight when the Cowboy staff offered Stillwater High School linebacker, Gabe Brown.

Oklahoma State is notorious for not offering kids out of Stillwater even though the team has been full of division one level talent on their rosters in previous years.

In the past few months though, there was talk that that trend would be coming to an end with Gabe Brown and now that time has come.

Oklahoma State is Brown's first offer in his recruitment so this one will sit very well with Brown.

Brown, who is in the class of 2022, was responsible for 126 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, all as a sophomore.

He also jumped out to a strong junior season as Stillwater's middle linebacker. In two games, he has double digit tackles and snagged an interception last week against Edmond Santa Fe.

Pokes Report interviewed Brown after this game last weekend as is actually publishing a premium article tomorrow where you will be able to hear Brown talk about the Cowboys.

I spoke with Brown tonight following his offer.

"It means a lot to have the hometown team offer me.", he said. "I've been around the program through my friends and their families for years, and they've been great."

In the interview last Friday night, Brown once again spoke very highly of the program and the coaches on the team. Scouting has not been very hard for Oklahoma State coaches as Mike Gundy, Joe Bob Clements, and Jason McEndoo all have sons on the team and attend every game.

Coaches are not allowed to speak face to face with recruits during COVID-19 but being at the games is allowed due to their sons being on the team.

I, personally am very excited for this offer and have been waiting on it for some time now. Brown is an elite playmaker on the defensive side of the ball and is already physically advanced. He is very strong, well built, and the mental side of his game is very well rounded.

Obviously making a commitment prediction on the day of receiving an offer is not common but in this situation I am going to make one. It could be next week, it could be after the season, it could be next season, I don't know. All I know is that I'm confident the Cowboys will land Brown in the class of 2022.