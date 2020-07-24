Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Texas Football Recruiting Editor Talks Cowboys Lone Star State Commits

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Greg Powers started out in his hometown of Jenks reporting on prospects across Green County of which there were plenty and now 25-years later he is the President of Next Level Athlete, a recruiting service with a lot of collegiate clients, including Oklahoma State, and he is the recruting editor for Texas Football Magazine, which needs no introduction. Powers knows the stars on Texas Football's Whataburger Super Team like Galena Park North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis that is heading to Auburn or Fort Worth All Saints offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, who along with his brother James is heading to Alabama. 

5efa68d752599.image
The 2020 edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Okay, Oklahoma State hasn't gained a commitment from a first-team Super Team selection, but they've cracked into the Super Team with Bryson Green and Powers said he sees little difference between Bryson and twin Blaine. He thinks Oklahoma State got two-of-a-kind, a winning pair in the Greens.

Greens1
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy poses with the Green family inside the Oklahoma State locker room. Bryson is (9) and Blaine is (8).Oklahoma State football

"I know a lot of people rate Bryson as the more talented of the twins, but I think Blaine is bringing an equal amount of talent to the table," Powers said. "In fact, last season when Bryson got hurt, maybe four or five games into the season, Blaine stepped up and was the star of the show. When his brother went down that gave Blaine the opportunity and he was the go to guy. I think you're getting a one-two package. It is not always the case with twins but their skill set is so close in resemblance."

Powers actually lives in Frisco and he sees a lot of football in the town that now houses at least practice facilities or a farm club for each of the pro sports teams in the Dallas area. Oklahoma got one of the best high school wide receivers in the country last season in Marvin Mims of Frisco's Lone Star High School. Now, Powers believes Oklahoma State is getting an explosive star in a smaller package in Jaden Nixon. 

"Lone Star is known as one of the high schools that runs the best offensive scheme, and Jaden Nixon is going to have that opportunity this year to step into the hole that Marvin Mims has created by going on to the next level," Powers explained. "He is one of those guys that is explosive out of the backfield, but you can throw him the ball and in space, he is going to make guys miss. He is a star and he is going to put up the kind of numbers in that offense that are going to be shocking.

"Oklahoma State's coaches are going to kick their feet up on their desk, knowing they got a great player and a great steal in Jaden Nixon, " continued Powers. "He can come in and plug into different positions in that (Oklahoma State) offense and be a weapon."

Staying with offense but shifting to more of a sleeper, Powers is like Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and he likes the makeup of Ridge Point receiver John Paul Richardson. He is the son of a former college and NFL quarterback that just knows what he is doing and makes things happen on the field. 

https___imagessaymedia-contentcom_image_mtcwmte5nti1mjuxotq5odu0_john-paul-richardson
John Paul Richardson shows off his ball tracking skills. Sports Illustrated

"I like him as a sleeper," Power said of Richardson. "He has the speed, the skill, and the ball tracking ability that will make him special. He's a really good receiver and he does things that he doesn't get the credit for. I really, really like him."

Powers said that Oklahoma State's commitment list of 12 right now shapes up a little unique, but he likes it. 

"I think Oklahoma State has done a very interesting thing with their recruiting class this year," Powers observed. "You see a lot of offensive and skill talent coming from Texas and then they filled out the class with guys from in-state at some of these powerful positions."

Powers said that defensive tackle Aden Kelley is the first player he can remember committing from Thomas-Fay Custer High School. Powers said, he's always admired how under Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State has recruited their way, a different way, but it works.

"They've never been shy about recruiting their own way and in some cases it has given them an advantage over other schools," Powers concluded.  

  

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuba Hubbard's Twitter Account No Longer Up After He Calls for District Attorney to Resign

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard now wants Oklahoma County DA to resign

Robert Allen

by

Dick Engel

Day Two for Oklahoma State Walk Thrus and Pokes Use a Different Routine, Meanwhile Important NCAA Vote Friday

Oklahoma State football was back on the field on Thursday and the NCAA Board of Governors have a big vote on Friday.

Robert Allen

Hubbard Named to Preseason Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Another day, another preseason watch list addition for Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard as he was named to the preseason Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Offer Rising 2023 Star

Oklahoma State has extended an offer to rising 2023 star MJ Thomas out of Calvert, TX.

Zach Lancaster

Miller is a Target at Running Backs in 2022 and Cowboys Could Take One or Two

Tyler Lee running back Jamarion Miller is a strong prospect in the class of 2022

Robert Allen

Cowboys Hit the Turf for Walk Thrus while Still Battling Positive Tests - Will There Be A Season?

Oklahoma State was back on the field with a football, coaches, and players for the first time since March 12.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Makes the Cut for Four-Star Florida Forward

Oklahoma State is among the eight schools to make the cut to land four-star Florida forward Michael James

Zach Lancaster

Cowboy Hoops Release 2020-21 Roster

A few weeks after the team arrived on campus, the Oklahoma State basketball program released an updated official roster for the upcoming 2020-21 season

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Class of 2023 Top Running Back Rueben Owens Likes the Attention

El Campo, Texas Class of 2023 running back Rueben Owens gets a lot of attention.

Robert Allen

Hubbard Responds from Monday Twitter Medley and Big 12's Bowlsby Acknowledges Players are More Activists Than Ever

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard is back on Twitter and Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12 talks athletes as activists.

Robert Allen