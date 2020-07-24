Texas Football Recruiting Editor Talks Cowboys Lone Star State Commits

STILLWATER -- Greg Powers started out in his hometown of Jenks reporting on prospects across Green County of which there were plenty and now 25-years later he is the President of Next Level Athlete, a recruiting service with a lot of collegiate clients, including Oklahoma State, and he is the recruting editor for Texas Football Magazine, which needs no introduction. Powers knows the stars on Texas Football's Whataburger Super Team like Galena Park North Shore quarterback Dematrius Davis that is heading to Auburn or Fort Worth All Saints offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer, who along with his brother James is heading to Alabama.

The 2020 edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine. Dave Campbell's Texas Football

Okay, Oklahoma State hasn't gained a commitment from a first-team Super Team selection, but they've cracked into the Super Team with Bryson Green and Powers said he sees little difference between Bryson and twin Blaine. He thinks Oklahoma State got two-of-a-kind, a winning pair in the Greens.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy poses with the Green family inside the Oklahoma State locker room. Bryson is (9) and Blaine is (8). Oklahoma State football

"I know a lot of people rate Bryson as the more talented of the twins, but I think Blaine is bringing an equal amount of talent to the table," Powers said. "In fact, last season when Bryson got hurt, maybe four or five games into the season, Blaine stepped up and was the star of the show. When his brother went down that gave Blaine the opportunity and he was the go to guy. I think you're getting a one-two package. It is not always the case with twins but their skill set is so close in resemblance."

Powers actually lives in Frisco and he sees a lot of football in the town that now houses at least practice facilities or a farm club for each of the pro sports teams in the Dallas area. Oklahoma got one of the best high school wide receivers in the country last season in Marvin Mims of Frisco's Lone Star High School. Now, Powers believes Oklahoma State is getting an explosive star in a smaller package in Jaden Nixon.

"Lone Star is known as one of the high schools that runs the best offensive scheme, and Jaden Nixon is going to have that opportunity this year to step into the hole that Marvin Mims has created by going on to the next level," Powers explained. "He is one of those guys that is explosive out of the backfield, but you can throw him the ball and in space, he is going to make guys miss. He is a star and he is going to put up the kind of numbers in that offense that are going to be shocking.

"Oklahoma State's coaches are going to kick their feet up on their desk, knowing they got a great player and a great steal in Jaden Nixon, " continued Powers. "He can come in and plug into different positions in that (Oklahoma State) offense and be a weapon."

Staying with offense but shifting to more of a sleeper, Powers is like Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and he likes the makeup of Ridge Point receiver John Paul Richardson. He is the son of a former college and NFL quarterback that just knows what he is doing and makes things happen on the field.

John Paul Richardson shows off his ball tracking skills. Sports Illustrated

"I like him as a sleeper," Power said of Richardson. "He has the speed, the skill, and the ball tracking ability that will make him special. He's a really good receiver and he does things that he doesn't get the credit for. I really, really like him."

Powers said that Oklahoma State's commitment list of 12 right now shapes up a little unique, but he likes it.

"I think Oklahoma State has done a very interesting thing with their recruiting class this year," Powers observed. "You see a lot of offensive and skill talent coming from Texas and then they filled out the class with guys from in-state at some of these powerful positions."

Powers said that defensive tackle Aden Kelley is the first player he can remember committing from Thomas-Fay Custer High School. Powers said, he's always admired how under Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State has recruited their way, a different way, but it works.

"They've never been shy about recruiting their own way and in some cases it has given them an advantage over other schools," Powers concluded.