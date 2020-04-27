Scoping Quarterbacks 2021: Oklahoma State has One Offer Out and One Already on Campus

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State fans are in a panic. The Cowboys are currently ranked No. 64 in 247Sports and No. 70 in Rivals and only TCU is behind them in the Big 12 and there are teams ahead of them such as Toledo, Houston, Central Florida, and Vabderbilt. C'mon how can that be? Is this a case of Gundy and company not busting their tails on the recruiting trail.

Quite the contrary, I know this is "homer" and "kiss-up" Robert Allen authoring this story, but Oklahoma State has lost precious few of their top 30 prospects in the class. Most have the Pokes on their top 10, 12, or 15, which is about as low as any of them are going so far to cut schools because they have been unable to visit on campus, officially or unofficially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a chill pill recruiting panic people! Another aspect of the recruiting ranking situation is quarterback commitments. For instance, highly-ranked classes in the 2021 cycle that already have quarterback commitments include Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, Southern Cal, Florida, Florida State, Washington, and Texas A & M. In the Big 12, obviously Texas, but also Texas Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State, and TCU all have quarterbacks committed in their 2021 class.

Oklahoma State does too, but they won't get credit for him. The Cowboys 2021 quarterback is already taking classes on-line at OSU and finished as an All-State quarterback and is set to play in this summer's Coaches All-State Game. The last three seasons in high school as a starting quarterback he completed 424-of-621 passes for 68 percent completions with 78 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. The passing yardage total was 6,627-yards.

His senior season his team went 12-1 and finished second in Class 6A-2 for the second straight season. He completed 224-of-300 passes for 74.6 percent with 47 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His passing covered 3,481-yards.

Huge numbers at a high level and the quarterback is 6-2, 195-pounds and has a 4.72 electronic time in the 40-yard dash.

Okay, there is some nepotism going on here because his name is the same as the head coach. Gunnar Gundy has grown up watching his dad coach at Oklahoma State. He had choices and could have gone elsewhere. If opposing coaches in the Big 12 and FBS weren't either flipped out by having Gundy's son on their team or worried they were wasting time because he was always going to play for his dad, then Gunnar would have had more offers.

The truth is he wanted to be a Cowboy all along. He started just less than a full load of classes in January and will do the same in the fall causing his clock to stand still. He will enroll as a freshman in football and a full-time student in January of 2021 making him a freshman for the fall of 2021 football season.

"He wanted to go to Oklahoma State," said head coach and father Mike Gundy. "I told him that it was not going to be easy. I was going to coach him like any other player. Then with the outside world, he was going to have to deal with it. Fans would expect him to be twice as good in order to play. That won't be the case. If he is the best player he will play, but he has to be the best player and we have some very good quarterbacks."

Oklahoma State has offered a few other quarterbacks. They offered Preston Stone of Episcopal School of Dallas and the dual threat prospect has committed to hometown SMU.

They also have offered Garrett Nussmeier of Flower Mound (Marcus), Texas and the son of Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier meaning if his son headed to Stillwater then he would be coached by the former quarterbacks coach of the Washington Redskins in Tim Rattay.

Nussmeier is a good player with a ton of offers and many believe that LSU is the leader for his signature in December. No commitment yet and Oklahoma State will keep recruiting, because the only thing better than one son of a quarterback and a coach is having two sons that have dads that played quarterback and coach.