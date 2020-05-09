Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Among Contenders For Colorado Tight End

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State already one of their top recruits named them in a top group this afternoon, but a second one has been announced.

Englewood, CO, tight end, Gunnar Helm listed Oklahoma State among 13 others as the finalists for his services.

Washington, Georgia, Auburn, Colorado, Alabama, Tennessee, TCU, Wisconsin, Arizona State, UCLA, LSU, Nebraska, and Penn State are the other schools Helm named.

At 6’6 and 220 pounds, Helm is your typical receiving tight end. As a junior, he caught 25 passes for 8 touchdowns, in route to an undefeated season.

Coach Jason McEndoo has been recruiting Helm very hard since he offered him back in February. Cowboy back is a position that the Oklahoma State coaches think very highly of and put in a multitude of situations with a range of responsibilities.

Helm is the exact type of player they want in that spot. He is big and long but also has the speed and agility to get open when they need him to.

This is the kind of player that out plays his ranking. There is a reason that 26 of the top programs in the nation have extended offers to him.

I expect Oklahoma State to be one of the finalists in this recruitment. There is no timeline for Helm in regards to a commitment but I can see this one playing out later into the year when the season is underway and he is able to make some visits. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite Texas Offensive Tackle Names Pokes In Top 14

Savion Byrd, Duncanville 2021 offensive tackle includes Oklahoma State in his top 14

Marshall Levenson

Cowboy Basketball to Play in 2021 Legends Classic

According to a report, Oklahoma State is headed back to Brooklyn to play in the 2021 Legends Classic in the Barclays Center.

Zach Lancaster

How the 2020 Cowboys Developed? Which Players Over-Achieved, Which Have Been as Projected, and Which Haven't?

Oklahoma State Cowboys 2020 football was built through development

Robert Allen

How the 2020 Cowboys Developed? Which Players Over-Achieved, Which Have Been as Projected, and Which Haven't?

Oklahoma State Cowboys football for 2020 and how they were built

Robert Allen

OSU Football Season Ticket Sales Much Higher Than Expected With Pandemic

Season ticket sales for Oklahoma State football are much higher than expected with the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Zach Lancaster

Cunningham Tabbed Highest-Rated Point Guard Prospect

This has been a big week for Cade Cunningham as he was tabbed the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, but he also picked up another incredible title as well.

Zach Lancaster

What If... Looking Ahead, Not Back

Pondering various scenarios for football in the fall

John Helsley

by

ZachLancaster

When and Where to See Former Pokes in the NFL and When Former Pokes Can Come Back to Stilly

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys in the NFL look to come home and fans look to where they can see them play.

Robert Allen

Raiders Re-Sign Justin Phillips

After being cut mid-year following a season-ending knee injury, linebacker Justin Phillips was re-signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Announces Home-And-Home With ORU

Oklahoma State basketball has added another non-conference game to the upcoming 2020 season in the form of a home-and-home series with in-state rivals ORU.

Zach Lancaster