Oklahoma State Among Contenders For Colorado Tight End

Oklahoma State already one of their top recruits named them in a top group this afternoon, but a second one has been announced.

Englewood, CO, tight end, Gunnar Helm listed Oklahoma State among 13 others as the finalists for his services.

Washington, Georgia, Auburn, Colorado, Alabama, Tennessee, TCU, Wisconsin, Arizona State, UCLA, LSU, Nebraska, and Penn State are the other schools Helm named.

At 6’6 and 220 pounds, Helm is your typical receiving tight end. As a junior, he caught 25 passes for 8 touchdowns, in route to an undefeated season.

Coach Jason McEndoo has been recruiting Helm very hard since he offered him back in February. Cowboy back is a position that the Oklahoma State coaches think very highly of and put in a multitude of situations with a range of responsibilities.

Helm is the exact type of player they want in that spot. He is big and long but also has the speed and agility to get open when they need him to.

This is the kind of player that out plays his ranking. There is a reason that 26 of the top programs in the nation have extended offers to him.

I expect Oklahoma State to be one of the finalists in this recruitment. There is no timeline for Helm in regards to a commitment but I can see this one playing out later into the year when the season is underway and he is able to make some visits.