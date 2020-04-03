Pokes Report
Gunnar Helm Handling the Down Time During COVID-19 Pandemic

Robert Allen

Gunnar Helm is fun to talk to. The 6-5, 228-pound tight end prospect in the 2021 class is well spoken and engaging. He's having fun because when you are hearing from schools constantly and have 23 offers that includes Oklahoma State, Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oregon State, Pitt, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and more then life is good.

"I heard from UNLV today and they offered a scholarship, Helm told me when I asked what was new. "I know it is a smaller conference but every scholarship offer is an honor."

He is right about that and should take it as such. Helm told me that he is getting a one-to-two assignments a week and that school during this has been easy. He even told me that Cheery Creek High School has a smart system to award the good students and give the students looking to improve a chance.

"Yeah, if your grade is good in a class they are allowing you to freeze that grade and call it good," Helm explained. "Or you can keep working and try to bring it up."

Helm is a good student and a very good athlete. Last season he completed 12-of-25 passing for 97-yards and a touchdown. He was on the receiving end of 25 passes for 370-yards and eight touchdowns. He did it for an unbeaten regular season conference champion at Cherry Creek in Englewood, Colo.

However, He told me the coronavirus and the end of school sports did not impact him. 

"I've always played football, basketball, and lacrosse, but this season I decided against playing lacrosse," Helm explained. "It was probably smart because you can get injured, but I didn't lose a season. I was in the middle of working out."

He still is able to do that as the private gym he uses is still open and he has a trainer that puts him through accelerating and decelerating workouts and upper body and lower body lifting. He also has a buddy with an in-house gym that he can use. 

As far as the recruiting, Helm is going to wait until he can make the trips that he had planned.

"I'm definitely going to Stillwater," he said. Oklahoma State is one of the schools that I want to see. I also want to go down South (Alabama, Auburn, etc.) and I want to go West."

He said he will wait until he can do that. He understands that it is now after May 31, but he can wait in order to see what he wants to see and to make the right decision.  

