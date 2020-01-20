One Of Texas' Top Wideouts Names Oklahoma State As His Leader

Over the past few days/weeks it has become apparent that Oklahoma State is trying to start out fast and strong with recruiting both the classes of 2021 and 2022, shown by hosting one of the earliest junior days of anyone on the Big 12.

This past Saturday was the first of two junior day events and it is already proving successful, with multiple recruits detailing the visit as the best they have ever been to, but it’s not just recent visitors that are loving OSU. There is a large list of guys who are very high on OSU even though they haven't had the chance to make a visit as of late. One of these recruits is Mansfield Summit wide receiver Hal Presley.

Presley is a 6’3” 190 pound guy who terrorizes defenses with his downfield playmaking ability. He has very strong hands, a strong lower half he uses to drive through tacklers, and is very patient with his route running.

He is very similar to Tylan Wallace in the regard that he is a contested catch king. With any ball that is thrown to his side of the field, there is a very good chance he comes down with it, no matter the amount of defenders covering him or how high the ball. However, it is not only when Presley has the ball in his hands is he making plays on the field.

In a recent phone call with Presley, he told me, “Not only can I catch but I can block too, and I feel like a lot of receivers can’t really do that, so that’s something I like in my game, I take a lot of pride in my blocking.”

“With most of the teams I play, at least five of their guys are going D1 and nearly every corner I face week in and week out is going D1,'' Presley said. “One thing I find funny with them is they think I don’t like when they press me and play man, but really that’s what I want because I have quicker feet and when I get past them, it’s really wraps for them, I got them.”

This is one of the things I love about Presley. It’s one thing to say you can beat everyone, but it’s a completely different game when you can actually do it, just as Presley does.

I personally believe Presley is a recruit that is underrated recruit, but he says that his ranking has never really affected his mindset about he plays and what he thinks.

“Honestly I’ve never really paid much attention to it because at the LSU wide receiver [Justin Jefferson], he was a 2 star recruit in high school and now he’s on the best receivers in all of college football,'' Presley said. “When I go to camps I just have the same mentality each time. Just go out and ball, and for the guys that think they’re better than me, just wait, they’ll see who I am.”

During our discussion, I asked Presley if he had a group of top schools to this point in his recruitment and he gave me a very positive answer.

“If I’m being honest with you, Oklahoma State is 100% in the lead for me.”, Presley said.

Presley admitted that he has no idea when he is going to commit but that it is something he will begin to think about soon. Although there is still about a year until he will sign his letter of intent, I can confidently say I believe it will be Oklahoma State.