Louisiana Linebacker Names Oklahoma State In Top 5

The state of Louisiana is often littered with power 5 football talent and Oklahoma State has drawn an interest in taking advantage of that.

Jackie Marshall, the #2 linebacker from down in the bayou has included Oklahoma State in his top 5, he just announced on Twitter. Joining the Cowboys is Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Houston, and Texas Tech.

Oklahoma State was the first power 5 program to offer Marshall back in January so it is no surprise that the Cowboys are among his favorites. It also does not hurt that the Cowboys hold a commitment from a fellow linebacker about 20 miles down I-10 in Kolbe Fields, who pledged to the Pokes around the time Marshall earned his offer.

His top 5 has been weeded down from 19 total offers and it seems all 5 may have a legitimate chance with OSU, Baylor, and LA Tech standing out. LA Tech is an obvious one because it is close to home and family. Baylor is an interesting one because of who is recruiting him, Dennis Johnson, defensive line coach for the Bears. Johnson is new to Baylor, recently leaving LSU where he held the same position. The Louisiana connection and prior relation is a strong one here. OSU is a major player due to Gundy recruiting the state well and being an early player in his recruitment.

Marshall, 6’3 and 235 pounds routinely comes off the edge terrorizing opposing offenses and often blowing up plays. He has great pursuits when tackling and sheds blocks with ease. He is a good athlete, even playing some running back and wildcat quarterback at East St. John.

In his junior season Marshall racked up 82 total tackles with an absurd 38 being for a loss. He also added 11 sacks on the season.

He also shows the ability to drop back in coverage with efficiency and is still able to affect a play.

Marshall’s size and weight will translate well to the next level and his athleticism should reach new heights once he is in a college weight room.

Marshall was on a visit to Stillwater in January when he earned his offer so it bodes well for the Cowboys in a pandemic recruiting landscape that he has already been on campus.

There is no timeline as of yet for a commitment from Marshall but Oklahoma State should feel confident about their chances.