Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Louisiana Linebacker Names Oklahoma State In Top 5

Marshall Levenson

The state of Louisiana is often littered with power 5 football talent and Oklahoma State has drawn an interest in taking advantage of that.

Jackie Marshall, the #2 linebacker from down in the bayou has included Oklahoma State in his top 5, he just announced on Twitter. Joining the Cowboys is Baylor, Louisiana Tech, Houston, and Texas Tech.

Oklahoma State was the first power 5 program to offer Marshall back in January so it is no surprise that the Cowboys are among his favorites. It also does not hurt that the Cowboys hold a commitment from a fellow linebacker about 20 miles down I-10 in Kolbe Fields, who pledged to the Pokes around the time Marshall earned his offer.

His top 5 has been weeded down from 19 total offers and it seems all 5 may have a legitimate chance with OSU, Baylor, and LA Tech standing out. LA Tech is an obvious one because it is close to home and family. Baylor is an interesting one because of who is recruiting him, Dennis Johnson, defensive line coach for the Bears. Johnson is new to Baylor, recently leaving LSU where he held the same position. The Louisiana connection and prior relation is a strong one here. OSU is a major player due to Gundy recruiting the state well and being an early player in his recruitment.

Marshall, 6’3 and 235 pounds routinely comes off the edge terrorizing opposing offenses and often blowing up plays. He has great pursuits when tackling and sheds blocks with ease. He is a good athlete, even playing some running back and wildcat quarterback at East St. John.

In his junior season Marshall racked up 82 total tackles with an absurd 38 being for a loss. He also added 11 sacks on the season.

He also shows the ability to drop back in coverage with efficiency and is still able to affect a play.

Marshall’s size and weight will translate well to the next level and his athleticism should reach new heights once he is in a college weight room.

Marshall was on a visit to Stillwater in January when he earned his offer so it bodes well for the Cowboys in a pandemic recruiting landscape that he has already been on campus.

There is no timeline as of yet for a commitment from Marshall but Oklahoma State should feel confident about their chances. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eddie Sutton as a Player Would Have Been a Valuable Role Player for Sutton the Coach

Former Oklahoma State head coach Eddie Sutton, who passed way on May 23, remembered as a basketball player.

Robert Allen

What Oklahoma State's NCAA Tournament Draw Could've Looked Like

On what have been "Selection Monday" for college baseball, we take a look at Oklahoma State's hypothetical 2020 NCAA tournament draw, as well as the rest of the field, courtesy of D1Baseball and College Baseball Nation

Zach Lancaster

Elite Texas Offensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date

Jaeden Roberts, Oklahoma State target sets Wednesday, June 3rd as commitment date

Marshall Levenson

Tributes to Eddie Sutton and a Timeline that Clarifies His Monumental Role in Oklahoma State Success

Eddie Sutton's passing provokes social media thoughts and a time line to Oklahoma State athletic success

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State's TBT Team Has a Head Coach

After piecing together an incredibly talented team of former Cowboy standouts, Oklahoma State's TBT team finally has a head coach

Zach Lancaster

Sutton's Impact Far Reaching

Eddie belongs on OSU's Mount Rushmore

John Helsley

Legendary Eddie Sutton Passed Away at Age 84

Tragic news Saturday evening as legendary college basketball coach Eddie Sutton has passed away at age 84

Zach Lancaster

by

TuskaPoke

Coach Sutton Had So Many Admirers and Some Made It to See Him This Weekend

Former Oklahoma State basketball player and coach Eddie Sutton has passed away.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Basketball Round Up: May 23

An update on Oklahoma State basketball headlines from the past week

Zach Lancaster

LIVE THREAD: TaylorMade Driving Relief With Fowler and Wolff

TaylorMade Driving Relief with Oklahoma State favorites Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson