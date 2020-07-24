A Look Inside One Of Oklahoma State's 2022 Running Back Targets Jadarian Price

When at an Under Armour All American event, you can always expect a heavy dose of elite talent and that's exactly what we saw this week in Durant, OK.

Some of the best underclassmen in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Louisiana made the trip to the All Sports Complex in Durant to show off for the cameras and try to secure a spot in future All American games and events.

One of the strongest positions of the day was in the running backs group which saw around a dozen prospects who each held power 5 offers.

One of those running backs who stood out above many others was in fact an Oklahoma State target in the class of 2022.

Denison's Jadarian Price, who stands at around 6'0 and weighs in the mid 180's proved why he already holds 14 total offers before his junior season.

He certainly passes the eye test when he walked on to the field for warmups. He is very well built and has actually put on upwards of 10 pounds of muscle during the quarantine period.

Price moved extremely well in the testing drills where he ran a 40 yard dash and an "L drill". He was very fluid with his body which translates to his film from his previous season.

He went through both rushing and receiving drills and was excellent on nearly every rep he took. When you watch his film, you can see his footwork is already very impressive so the biggest thing that caught my eye was his abilities in the receiving game. During his first two years at Denison, he only has 11 catches for 61 yards so this was a great thing to see.

He seemed very comfortable in route running and he was very natural at catching the ball both in place and coming out of breaks. He also was able to contort his body to get his hands to the ball and then work upfield.

With the way offenses are starting to move both in college and the NFL, being a good receiver out of the backfield will almost get you as much attention as running the ball.

Price was offered by the Cowboys over a year in May of 2019 and has since kept a good relationship with the staff.

Price told me that he talks to Coach Wozniak about once a week. "I stay in contact with him and stays in contact with me so that's what I love about him", said Price.

Because Price is in the class of 2022 and there is currently no on campus recruiting taking place, there is no timeline or set visits for the near future. Price says he is still open to all recruiting and once he takes his time and perhaps lands some more offers, he will look at trimming his list down.

Due to his already good relationship with the staff, the relatively close proximity to the school and the running back hype at Oklahoma State recently, I would expect the Cowboys to be in early contention to be among his favorites.

Price rushed for 1,421 yards and 16 touchdowns in his freshman season and earned the District 7-5A-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year honor. During his sophomore season, Price missed most of the year due to injury but still rushed for 676 yards and 3 touchdowns and was named a first-team all-district selection.

His junior season, if he stays healthy could see him surpass the 2,000 yard, 20 touchdown threshold.

Jadarian Price is certainly one of the top prospects on the board for Oklahoma State in 2022 and I will be keeping a very close eye on him for the next two seasons. I fully expect him to garner even more offers as time goes on, but I also expect the Cowboys to remain in the thick of this one.